Atlanta, GA

Mustang driver sought in Downtown Connector crash that killed 70-year-old

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

A 70-year-old man was killed while walking along the Downtown Connector early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Officers got a call about a pedestrian down on the interstate near Pryor Road just after 6:30 a.m., police said in a statement. The man, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Monday they believe the driver of a 2015 to 2023 Ford Mustang is responsible for the wreck. Investigators are unsure about the color of the vehicle, but said it should have front end damage and a missing driver’s-side mirror.

Investigators believe the man was struck by the car traveling south on the interstate. No other details were released.

