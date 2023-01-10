Atmospheric river hammers California with life-threatening flooding, water rescues and evacuations underway

Read full article on original website
Flying Dutchman
4d ago
San Francisco is finally going to have sidewalks free of urine and feces. Even the hypodermic needles will be washed away into the ocean.
Reply(4)
17
eddiebob
4d ago
Good.. we need a flood.. cleanse this evil state of the depravity it has so welcomed with open arms… you’re dirty deeds will not go unpunished.
Reply(8)
10
Fish Head Soup
4d ago
We have a new catchphrase folks...."atmospheric river".....place it next to Global warming and Climate change.
Reply(1)
7
Related
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought
A dozen days of wet and wild weather haven’t ended the drought, and won't cure the driest period in the West in the past 1,200 years.
AccuWeather
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Dramatic images show devastation from onslaught of atmospheric rivers slamming California
A series of atmospheric rivers have left wide swaths of damage across California, claiming the lives of at least 18 people and leaving homes inundated with floodwaters and highways covered in mud and rocks.
California’s atmospheric river barrage to briefly subside before another onslaught of storms this weekend
California will catch a break Thursday from the onslaught of deadly atmospheric river storms that have greatly helped the ongoing drought situation but have battered the state with heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and mudslides.
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
3 more atmospheric rivers to slam flood-hit California
The death toll from California's relentless stream of extreme storm systems rose to 18 Wednesday, as the state's National Guard joined the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters. The big picture: The latest in the barrage of atmospheric river events that have been unleashing...
Atmospheric rivers continue barrage into California with significant flooding threats
Heavy rain and flooding continue to plague California as yet another atmospheric river takes aim at the Golden State Wednesday, with some rivers threatening major flooding impacts.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit California
Have you ever heard of a blizzard in California? It may come as a surprise, but even the Golden State, which typically experiences mild weather, isn’t immune to cold and snow during the winter months. In 1952, a massive blizzard struck California, bringing record-breaking snowfall and freezing temperatures. It’s an event that many Californians still remember to this day. In this article, we’ll dive into the details of this historic storm and all it entailed. Get ready for a chilling tale of the biggest blizzard ever to hit California!
abc10.com
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
'A very significant emergency': California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore
The historic storms devastating much of California have turned entire neighborhoods into lakes, unleashed sewage into floodwater and killed at least 18 people. And there's more to come.
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Relentless rain continues in California as another storm arrives
Start your day with the latest weather news – The next atmospheric river storm arrives in California today following the widespread flooding across the state Monday and Tuesday.
What California’s excessive snow means for spring and the megadrought
So far, California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack is off to a banner year. As of January 11 the statewide average came in at 226% of normal, more than double the snow depth the mountains usually have on this date. But why should that matter to anyone besides skiers?
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
Fox Weather
New York, NY
14K+
Followers
290
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 58