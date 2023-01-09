ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Light rain, flurries for the morning commute in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Matt Hammer says the Hudson Valley will see light rain and flurries early Monday morning and into the morning commute.

NOW: Dry end to the weekend with clouds increasing overnight.

NEW: Weather to watch for light rain/flurries early and for some into the Monday morning commute.

NEXT: Rain and wind Friday.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing, precipitation begins toward dawn, lows near 31.

MONDAY: A few snow showers for the morning commute. No accumulation expected but visibility could be reduced briefly. Sunshine returns in the afternoon. Temperatures rise to the low 40s. Lows near 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low- to mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low- to mid- 40s.

THURSDAY: Overcast with showers. A few snowflakes possible north and west. Highs in the low-40s.

FRIDAY: Mild and breezy with rain expected. Highs in the upper-40s.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. WEEKEND: A lower chance for precipitation after Saturday. Trending milder than average.

