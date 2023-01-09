ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Snow showers possible for the morning commute in Western Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says Western Connecticut could see some snow shower during Monday morning's commute.

WHAT'S NEW: Tracking a weak low that will develop and slide south overnight into Monday. This will spread some light rain and even some snow showers in the tri-state area. There is not a lot of moisture tied to this system and there still is some uncertainty as to how far north this precipitation falls.

WHAT'S NEXT: Drier weather settles back in for a few days this week. Temperatures will be normal to slightly above with highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s and 30s. Watching a much larger storm still for Friday. With the track of the low staying more inland, this will result in warmer temperatures. This looks to be a mainly rain event with some wind starting late Thursday and through the day on Friday. Sunday's model guidance has sped the storm up a bit and we may not see any affects besides some wind for Saturday. Stay with the News 12 Storm Watch Team for more details through the week.

There is a lot of uncertainty as to how far north the snow and rain get in Western Connecticut. Fairfield County may see some broken showers for the morning commute. Some damp conditions and wet roads can be expected. Temperatures will be near freezing as the day starts. Not much accumulation if any. Gradual clearing will take place for the rest of Monday. Temperatures will rise into the middle and upper-40s.

FORECAST

OVERNIGHT : Snow moves in after midnight with a chance for some light accumulation for the morning commute. Showers along the Sound. Lows around freezing.

MONDAY: Snow early for the commute, with sunshine toward the end of the day. Highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Y0Xx_0k7TU5eE00

TUESDAY : Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible late. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

