FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
The Arizona Renaissance Festival is coming to Gold CanyonTimothy RawlesPinal County, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
AZFamily
Harkins Theatre to host 90s film series through end of January
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to experience some of your favorite 90s films on the silver screen? Now you can. Harkins Theatre is bringing back its 90s film series for only $5 per ticket starting Jan. 14 until Feb. 1. You can get your tickets here. January 14 & 18.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
Phoenix New Times
Mekong Plaza Expansion: A New Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant is Confirmed, Plus Other Updates
Mekong Plaza in Mesa — which contains a group of Asian-inspired and owned restaurants, cafes, and businesses, anchored by the Mekong Supermarket and the Mekong Palace Dim Sum Chinese Restaurant — is expanding in 10 to 14 months, says Drew Burtoni, Development Manager for Mekong Real Estate Investment Group. It's a 35,000-square-foot expansion that will be slightly south of the central Mekong Plaza on Dobson Road and West Main Street.
AZFamily
Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
Phoenix New Times
Moving Out: Two Farmers' Market Favorites Will No Longer Set Up Their Stands
After waking up early and making your way to the farmers' market, one of the great rewards is a freshly baked breakfast. Standing in line, making your selection between bagels and pastries, and taking that first bite as you add a few more to your basket or tote bag to take home is a weekend ritual.
frontdoorsmedia.com
Family Creates an Authentic Experience at Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
In Italian, “sfizio” refers to something you don’t need, but want. After being out of the restaurant business for several years, chef Rocco Pezzano didn’t need to open a restaurant but was convinced by his son Marco to open Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen in north Phoenix in 2021.
'I enjoyed every moment of being with him': Valley parents made sure their baby felt love before passing away
TEMPE, Ariz. — When the Vasquez family opened Tacos Califia in downtown Tempe – they knew running a small business would be a lot of work. They didn’t anticipate a life-changing experience. “The happiest baby. He was always smiling, giggling, laughing,” said Celeste Lopez. Two weeks...
allaboutarizonanews.com
How To Attend The Phoenix Open For Free
Thanks to Ford, the Official Vehicle of the WM Phoenix Open Presented by Taylor Morrison, all fans will be admitted free of charge on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 to the WM Phoenix Open as part of “Ford Free Days” courtesy of your Arizona Ford Dealers.
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
'I just think it's really sad': Residents upset after historic Casa Grande domes demolished
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The mystery and legends coming from the Casa Grande domes brought countless people to see them. Now, they’re gone. On Monday, a team to came in and tore down the oddly shaped domes located on Thornton Road just south of Interstate 8 following the approval of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
kjzz.org
The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down
A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
1 Arizona City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Cox launches Cox Mobile in Metro Phoenix and other markets
Cox Communications announced the successful national launch of Cox Mobile, the company’s new mobile phone service available to Cox Internet customers in the Phoenix Metro areas and in Cox markets nationwide. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data...
KOLD-TV
Police: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in downtown Phoenix dead
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. This update comes after Hearne’s arrest around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when Tempe police found the 37-year-old suspect...
