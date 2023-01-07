ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Mekong Plaza Expansion: A New Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant is Confirmed, Plus Other Updates

Mekong Plaza in Mesa — which contains a group of Asian-inspired and owned restaurants, cafes, and businesses, anchored by the Mekong Supermarket and the Mekong Palace Dim Sum Chinese Restaurant — is expanding in 10 to 14 months, says Drew Burtoni, Development Manager for Mekong Real Estate Investment Group. It's a 35,000-square-foot expansion that will be slightly south of the central Mekong Plaza on Dobson Road and West Main Street.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

How To Attend The Phoenix Open For Free

Thanks to Ford, the Official Vehicle of the WM Phoenix Open Presented by Taylor Morrison, all fans will be admitted free of charge on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 to the WM Phoenix Open as part of “Ford Free Days” courtesy of your Arizona Ford Dealers.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens

Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
PHOENIX, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down

A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert

Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
PHOENIX, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Cox launches Cox Mobile in Metro Phoenix and other markets

Cox Communications announced the successful national launch of Cox Mobile, the company’s new mobile phone service available to Cox Internet customers in the Phoenix Metro areas and in Cox markets nationwide. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy