PGA Tour chief snaps over Tiger Woods PIP question: "I have discretion, OK?!"
Tiger Woods will not be docked money from the PGA Tour's bonus scheme for missing designated events, commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed. Monahan has not been too vocal in recent months as the American circuit is embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with their LIV Golf League rivals. But the embattled...
"Someone needs to be held accountable" Rahm and Westwood hit out at OWGR issues
Lee Westwood, who participates in LIV Golf League events, says "someone needs to be held accountable" as the debate over world ranking points rages on. In case the news escaped you, Jon Rahm this week questioned the methodology of how world ranking points are calculated. The Spaniard is in red...
Collin Morikawa on devastating collapse at Tournament of Champions: "It sucks"
Collin Morikawa admitted "it sucks" not to be holding the winner's trophy at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the memory of squandering a six-shot lead "is going to hurt." Morikawa faced the media in a frank and honest fashion after losing to Jon Rahm by two shots at the...
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over. The Spaniard's details have been quietly scrubbed from the official website of the OEM. Garcia re-joined TaylorMade in 2021 before the PGA Championship. At the time, he was signed alongside another prominent free agent in Tommy Fleetwood. Now a member of...
Ex pro savages golf's elite after PGA Tour grant Saudi International releases
Former pro golfer and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee teed off once again on the subject of sportswashing after the PGA Tour granted releases to the Saudi International. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to the media during the Sentry Tournament of Champions - won by Jon Rahm -...
NEW: Callaway rolls out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023
Callaway has today rolled out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023. Both of the new golf ball ranges will be available at retail from January 26 at £29 per dozen. The launch comes just 24 hours after the brand released its brand new Paradym Driver. With the...
Report: Federal judge SIDES with PGA Tour against LIV after latest court motion
A federal judge appeared to side with the PGA Tour after LIV Golf's lawyers tried to argue the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the governor of the wealth fund had no involvement in the day-to-day running of the breakaway tour. In response to LIV Golf's antitrust claims, the...
PING launch new G430 irons, their LONGEST EVER to date
PING has announced the launch of its new G430 family with the irons being the company's longest ever, using new technological innovations. The multi-material iron produces distance gains of between seven and 10 yards with improved accuracy throughout the set. This is PING's longest iron ever and this is because of the combination of a lower centre of gravity with stronger, custom-engineered lofts.
Tiger Woods reveals why amateurs will love the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver
Tiger Woods has taken to social media to give his early thoughts on the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver for 2023. Woods may have only played in a handful of tournaments in 2022 as he continues his rehab following his horror car crash two years ago, but when he did tee it up he was using the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver.
Jon Rahm: What's in the bag of the EIGHT-TIME PGA Tour winner?
Jon Rahm started 2023 in the perfect way by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions, coming from seven shots behind to beat Collin Morikawa by two shots in Hawaii. Rahm came alive on the back nine with four birdies and an eagle to reach 27-under, which was too low for Morikawa to go once the American reached the 18th fairway.
Callaway PARADYM Triple Diamond 5-Wood vs Callaway PARADYM 3-Wood
- Explosive ball speeds and good distances suit a wide range of golfers. - The springy and solid feel of the face was very satisfying. - Good forgiveness across the face, particularly with the Paradym model. - £379 is a big price tag for a fairway wood. Callaway has...
Adam Scott: Aussie LIV Golf players knew sacrifices before leaving PGA Tour
Former Masters champion and World No.1 Adam Scott has stated Cameron Smith knew the sacrifices and risks involved with moving to the controversial LIV Golf Tour. Speaking to the media ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Scott said it would be unfortunate if Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones became ineligible for the Australian golf team at the Olympics in 2024.
GolfMagic tees off brand new PGA Tour focused podcast 'From The Tips'
GolfMagic has today launched 'From The Tips', a brand new weekly podcast series exploring the biggest golf stories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour that have everyone talking. In each episode, renowned sports broadcaster and presenter Harry Benjamin will be joined by GolfMagic Editor Andy Roberts and one...
