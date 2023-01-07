The European Space Agency has signed a letter of intent on behalf of its network of business incubation centers to boost its offering for space start-ups with high growth potential, through the provision of market analysis and networking opportunities. Leading global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm Euroconsult, who specializes in the space sector and satellite-enabled verticals, has signed this letter of intent to supply dedicated insight and connection opportunities that aim to enhance knowledge and access to business opportunities for the incubated companies.

