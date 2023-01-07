Read full article on original website
Blue Canyon Technologies provides critical tech for Transporter-6 mission smallsats
Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, contributed to the SpaceX Transporter-6 launch by providing critical hardware components for several of the payload’s smallsats. The payloads had various missions, including tech demos, EO, comms and signal intelligence. All of the work on these components was conducted by...
AXESS Networks and Es’hailSat partner to provide teleport and VSAT to sectors in MENA region
AXESS Networks, a global provider of satellite communications solutions, and Es’hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, announced a Strategic Partnership Agreement to provide Teleport and VSAT services for multiple sectors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. AXESS Networks (AXESS) offers teleport and satellite communications services globally to...
Spaceflight signs agreement with Maritime Launch for future Sherpa OTV missions
Spaceflight Inc. has signed an agreement with Maritime Launch Services Inc. (NEO: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) to launch as many as five Sherpa(™) Orbital Transfer Vehicles (OTVs) — these launches will be from Spaceport Nova Scotia aboard the Cyclone-4M rocket starting in 2025. Spaceflight has successfully delivered more than...
ST Engineering iDirect’s New CEO comes from Intelsat General with plans to expand global accelerated growth strategy
ST Engineering iDirect, a global provider in satellite communications, has named Don Claussen as its new CEO, effective January 2, 2023. Claussen will lead the company in expanding its global leadership and technology vision against a backdrop of rapid satcom industry transformation. Based in the U.S., Claussen brings with him over 15 years of industry experience, and has transformed solutions development and delivery for global satcom companies.
UPDATE 2: Virgin Orbit’s mission from the UK fails — Virgin Orbit responds…
Certainly not a ‘moment to remember‘ debut for Virgin Orbit and Virgin Orbit National Systems, as the company’s initial, rideshare launch from the United Kingdom has been unsuccessful. With Cosmic Girl taking off from Spaceport Cornwall, 25 minutes after the 10:01 p.m. lift off of the LauncherOne...
No more crash, boom, bang in space — European NewSpace companies plan AI-based space traffic management solutions
Three European NewSpace companies, Neuraspace, Ienai Space, and EnduroSat have partnered for Europe’s first orbital demonstration of a collision avoidance system based on artificial intelligence (AI). Their aim is to make space-traffic-management a reality. They also want to set a baseline and show the way for the adoption of end-to-end space traffic management solutions.
Europe’s 1st solar sail mission successfully launched
Kongsberg NanoAvionics (NanoAvionics) has announced the successful launch of Europe‘s first solar sail mission aboard SpaceX Transporter-6 — the 6U smallsat, nicknamed ‘Alpha,’ was manufactured for France’s Gama and is one of four satellites that was guided into LEO. This is the first time for...
European Space Agency and Euroconsult to support space startups and entrepreneurs
The European Space Agency has signed a letter of intent on behalf of its network of business incubation centers to boost its offering for space start-ups with high growth potential, through the provision of market analysis and networking opportunities. Leading global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm Euroconsult, who specializes in the space sector and satellite-enabled verticals, has signed this letter of intent to supply dedicated insight and connection opportunities that aim to enhance knowledge and access to business opportunities for the incubated companies.
Speedcast wins APAC teleport services contract from Airbus and UK’s MoD
Speedcast has been awarded a contract extension by Airbus to provide gateway hosting services offering secure access to the Airbus SKYNET military satellite system from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Airbus is the trusted partner for the UK’s secure military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) program. In 2016, Speedcast built two 11m...
