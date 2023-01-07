ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

News 13 celebrates 30 years of stories, spontaneity with Tammy Watford

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the last three decades, Tammy Watford has been a welcome sight for the people of western North Carolina. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Watford celebrated her 30th anniversary with WLOS/News 13. She first sat at the station's anchor desk in the 1990s, joining now-retired anchor/reporter Frank Kracher.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting

Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

Ashleigh Shanti on Asheville’s Rising Culinary Scene

The crisp air of the Blue Ridge and Smoky mountains has attracted generations of people to “The Land of the Sky.” At the center of Western North Carolina’s outdoorsy wonderland sits Asheville, usually characterized as a sleepy tourist destination for the flatlanders (aka non-mountain dwellers) visiting from Atlanta, driving down the Blue Ridge Parkway, or jumping over from the Tennessee Valley. But it’s not just visitors who have found rejuvenation in Asheville. The city has long been a bohemian haven for creatives, musicians, and other artists, including culinary artists, who lately have been forming a rising underbelly on the verge of redefining the quiet mountain town. At the same time, the city is riding high on two big James Beard Foundation Award wins: Chai Pani for Outstanding Restaurant and Cúrate for Outstanding Hospitality.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man wins $496,995 in Fast Play jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man won the $496,995 jackpot after he bought a lottery ticket the day after New Year’s Day. Stephen Hinson purchased the Big Bucks Bingo ticket on January 2 at Sav-More on Patton Avenue in Asheville and collected his prize on Monday. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Open call for HCAC volunteers

The Haywood County Arts Council’s (HCAC) mission is to promote art, art education, and innovation in art. Located on Main Street in Waynesville, the HCAC Haywood Handmade Gallery is currently seeking volunteers to help keep the gallery open this winter. The gallery is open seven days a week, from...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Leaders in the City of Asheville say they have already started work to reduce the chances of severe water outages happening again. Tuesday night, City Council members officially established an independent review committee. The first update from the committee is expected to be available by the end of March.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for suspect accused of breaking into home in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a home in Asheville last week. Officers identified the suspect as Thomas Orr, a 43-year-old who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes and a barbed wire tattoo on his left shoulder.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from the Candler area. According to deputies, 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was supposed to be on his way to Candler, but did not arrive to his home on Monday, Jan. 9. Deputies said...
CANDLER, NC

