The crisp air of the Blue Ridge and Smoky mountains has attracted generations of people to “The Land of the Sky.” At the center of Western North Carolina’s outdoorsy wonderland sits Asheville, usually characterized as a sleepy tourist destination for the flatlanders (aka non-mountain dwellers) visiting from Atlanta, driving down the Blue Ridge Parkway, or jumping over from the Tennessee Valley. But it’s not just visitors who have found rejuvenation in Asheville. The city has long been a bohemian haven for creatives, musicians, and other artists, including culinary artists, who lately have been forming a rising underbelly on the verge of redefining the quiet mountain town. At the same time, the city is riding high on two big James Beard Foundation Award wins: Chai Pani for Outstanding Restaurant and Cúrate for Outstanding Hospitality.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO