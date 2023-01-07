Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
News 13 celebrates 30 years of stories, spontaneity with Tammy Watford
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the last three decades, Tammy Watford has been a welcome sight for the people of western North Carolina. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Watford celebrated her 30th anniversary with WLOS/News 13. She first sat at the station's anchor desk in the 1990s, joining now-retired anchor/reporter Frank Kracher.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting
Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
wpsdlocal6.com
Folks from near and far flock to home of 'Chicken Man' for prized poultry
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Along a black paved road in one Henderson County neighborhood sits a home with im-‘peck’-able character. From the front, it might not look like much, but when people take a step in the back yard – they’ll see, or hear, what’s happening.
WLOS.com
Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in North Carolina.
Eater
Ashleigh Shanti on Asheville’s Rising Culinary Scene
The crisp air of the Blue Ridge and Smoky mountains has attracted generations of people to “The Land of the Sky.” At the center of Western North Carolina’s outdoorsy wonderland sits Asheville, usually characterized as a sleepy tourist destination for the flatlanders (aka non-mountain dwellers) visiting from Atlanta, driving down the Blue Ridge Parkway, or jumping over from the Tennessee Valley. But it’s not just visitors who have found rejuvenation in Asheville. The city has long been a bohemian haven for creatives, musicians, and other artists, including culinary artists, who lately have been forming a rising underbelly on the verge of redefining the quiet mountain town. At the same time, the city is riding high on two big James Beard Foundation Award wins: Chai Pani for Outstanding Restaurant and Cúrate for Outstanding Hospitality.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wins $496,995 in Fast Play jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man won the $496,995 jackpot after he bought a lottery ticket the day after New Year’s Day. Stephen Hinson purchased the Big Bucks Bingo ticket on January 2 at Sav-More on Patton Avenue in Asheville and collected his prize on Monday. The...
FOX Carolina
Missing dog found 45 miles away, months later in child’s bedroom
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly five months after she went missing, an Upstate man is reunited with his beloved dog Lola - who was found more than 45 miles from home. Kim Voiers said Lola actually found her. When she sent her children to bed on Sunday night, she...
Smoky Mountain News
Open call for HCAC volunteers
The Haywood County Arts Council’s (HCAC) mission is to promote art, art education, and innovation in art. Located on Main Street in Waynesville, the HCAC Haywood Handmade Gallery is currently seeking volunteers to help keep the gallery open this winter. The gallery is open seven days a week, from...
WYFF4.com
DOT workers remove 120,000 pounds of trash from two Asheville homeless camps, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Around 120,000 pounds of trash has been removed from two West Asheville homeless camps, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say that the full-day clean-up effort happened on Jan. 6. on North Carolina Department of Transportation's property off of I-40 West of Exit 44. According...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Leaders in the City of Asheville say they have already started work to reduce the chances of severe water outages happening again. Tuesday night, City Council members officially established an independent review committee. The first update from the committee is expected to be available by the end of March.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for suspect accused of breaking into home in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a home in Asheville last week. Officers identified the suspect as Thomas Orr, a 43-year-old who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes and a barbed wire tattoo on his left shoulder.
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all lanes in Asheville
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from the Candler area. According to deputies, 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was supposed to be on his way to Candler, but did not arrive to his home on Monday, Jan. 9. Deputies said...
WLOS.com
Investigation underway after elderly couple found dead by family, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in McDowell County after an elderly couple was found dead inside a home over the weekend. Authorities say on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the Sugar Hill/Montford Cover area.
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Deputies release picture of person of interest in car break-in near high school in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest after several car break-ins near a high school. Deputies said the crimes happened around Lees Creek Road, near C.A. Erwin High School. If you have any information, you are asked to...
Comments / 1