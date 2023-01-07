Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
thelivingstonpost.com
Suspects at large after abandoning stolen vehicle in Howell neighborhood during police chase
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office observed two vehicles — a black Dodge pickup and a white Jeep Wrangler — traveling at a high rate of speed on I-96 west. A registration plate was obtained on the Jeep, and it was reported stolen out of Southfield .
Saginaw men accused of keeping 2 males captive, robbing and torturing them
SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men are facing life offenses after allegedly keeping two others captive as they robbed and tortured them. The matter began on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a 17-year-old went to a residence in the 600 block of South Granger Street on Saginaw’s West Side to hang out with two residents, Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and Mitchell J. Ballard, who turned 20 two days prior, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Though the teen had considered the older men his friends, they pulled out a handgun and demanded his shoes and cellphone.
abc12.com
Police: Teen driver crossed median of U.S. 127, causing deadly crash
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a teenage driver crossed the median of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Sunday afternoon, causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of an Ithaca woman. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd was driving north on U.S....
abc12.com
Mother sentenced in son's 2010 death hoping for a second chance
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a little boy brutally beaten to death by her boyfriend is sharing her story from behind prison walls. Corrine Baker is currently serving a 13 to 30-year sentence for her role in the 2010 death of her son, 4-year-old Dominick Calhoun. The 38-year-old could be released from prison this spring.
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
abc12.com
Police situation unfolding in Davison neighborhood
DAVISION, Mich. (WJRT) - Police sealed off part of a neighborhood in Davison as an undisclosed situation unfolded Wednesday evening. Police blocked off a stretch of West Third Street between M-15 and North Genesee Street. Law enforcement officers from several agencies were dressed in tactical gear and hiding behind obstacles initially.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sanilac County DTF seizes meth, arrests two in Deckerville traffic stop
Officers with the Sanilac County Drug Task Force arrested two suspects and seized a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Deckerville last week. The stop resulted from an ongoing investigation into distribution and use of meth in the county. Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, officers pulled over a vehicle of interest on Black River Street, where a search was conducted and the drugs seized.
abc12.com
McLaren Thumb and Caro Region CEO pleads guilty to third drunken driving charge
Connie Koutouzos, CEO of the McLaren Thumb and Caro Region hospitals, pleaded guilty to her third drunken driving offense. McLaren Thumb and Caro Region CEO pleads guilty to third drunken driving charge. Connie Koutouzos pleaded guilty to her third offense of operating while intoxicated, which is a felony punishable by...
WNEM
One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
wemu.org
Police activity at Ann Arbor homeless shelter raises concerns
Police activity at an Ann Arbor homeless shelter has raised concerns among members of the community. Executing “warrant sweeps” for non-violent offenses at places like the Delonis Center is against protocol at the Ann Arbor Police Department. This is to avoid discouraging people experiencing homelessness from utilizing their services.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
thelivingstonpost.com
Celebratory gunfire: What goes up, must come down
In 2005, my new husband carried me over the threshold of our new home in a family-oriented subdivision just off Latson Road in Howell. We were excited about our new community — the small-town feel, the location, the people. It never occurred to us to worry about bullets raining down through our roof.
Detroit News
Second threat targets Richmond Community Schools
Authorities are investigating another threat involving Richmond Community Schools, the district announced Monday, which followed a threat that led a recently hired middle school dean to resign. A staffer received a threatening email on Friday that "indicated they would be harmed if they did not quit their job," Superintendent Brian...
Wayne County health officials recommend students, teachers wear masks as schools return from holiday break
As schools continue to return to class this week, students and teachers in Wayne County are being told they should wear masks. Health officials are suggesting masks, but no mandate has been made.
New drug gives hope to Alzheimer’s patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new drug for Alzheimer’s treatment is showing evidence that it can slow the progression of the disease. It’s a major breakthrough for an illness that until now has baffled scientists, and eluded efforts to treat it. “It is the only thing we have,” said Burtha Bullen. Bullen is a mid-Michigan […]
WNEM
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
