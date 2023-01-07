ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location

TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
TULSA, OK
Muskogee business owner wants to make Muskogee a holiday destination

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As you take down your holiday decorations a Muskogee business owner is asking you not to throw them away. He said they can help the city become Green Country’s next holiday destination. Alex Reynolds runs Max’s Garage and Maxine’s Gastropub in Muskogee. He loves Christmas...
MUSKOGEE, OK
Bartlesville teen charged with making threats against school

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police confirmed a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for making a threat against Central Middle School on social media. Bartlesville Police Public Information Office Andrew Ward said investigators were provided with additional information on the threat against Central Middle School Tuesday. Ward also confirmed the teenager has been charged with a terroristic hoax.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
TULSA, OK

