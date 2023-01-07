Read full article on original website
MEANIE
3d ago
Arrest them all, pack them up and send them on their way back to their countries.. They’re here to commit crimes and destroy our once beautiful city .. They can take Veronica Escobar and Beto O Rouke with them ..
Angela Legarreta
3d ago
why do the illegal do not want to go thru the legal ways when the government investigate will they find out they are criminals
FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
3d ago
Now they want to start rounding them up ??? What's the deal with just starting to round them up ??? If they can do it now this just tells us they're just collecting pay to do nothing just like the politicians
KVIA
EPPD: El Paso man arrested for family violence warrant after migrant confrontation
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 52-year-old man harassing migrants in downtown El Paso Tuesday was later arrested for an outstanding criminal warrant for family violence. Police say officers found Raymundo Maese in the South Oregon area in the middle of the street around 3:12 p.m.,...
KFOX 14
Investigation into Border Patrol agent who slammed migrant to ground underway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The violent encounter involving a Border Patrol agent and a migrant at a local shelter in downtown El Paso is now being investigated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility. In the video captured on the center's security camera on...
YAHOO!
'Horrific but predictable.' ACLU calls for review into fatal border patrol chase
LAS CRUCES – The American Civil Liberties Union called for an investigation Tuesday after a Customs and Border Protections car chase ended with two deaths and eight injuries. In an emailed statement, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of New Mexico Rebecca Sheff said the incident was “horrific but...
'They took everyone': New video shows border agents arresting migrants ahead of Texas Biden visit
A group of El Paso residents and volunteers have formed an ad-hoc “night watch” to monitor U.S. border agents as they arrest migrants sleeping on the city’s streets. In new video taken by one of those volunteers and obtained by NBC News, migrants sleeping outside a bus station are seen being apprehended by Border Patrol officers on Jan. 4, the week before President Joe Biden arrived in the border city.
Border Patrol officers arrest migrants at El Paso Greyhound Station
Days before President Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso, Texas, a video shot by a nonprofit volunteer, shows Border Patrol officers arresting migrants overnight. The federal agency told NBC News it was arresting migrants who had not been apprehended when crossing the border.Jan. 10, 2023.
Newly arrived migrants linked to crimes in El Paso including drugs, theft and gun threats
Migrants in El Paso, Texas — the current epicenter of the border crisis — have been linked to serious and violent crimes including car theft, gun threats and drug trafficking, according to local police. The latest incident involved a Venezuelan migrant who was attempting to sell cocaine to other border crossers Sunday, according to El Paso Police Department. The alleged dealer, Yovani Jose Sanchez, was turned in by other migrants who are camped out and sleeping near the city’s Sacred Heart Church. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail, while four other migrants accused of being associated with his business...
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants
In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
Did They Really Clean Up El Paso Just for Biden’s Visit?
President Joe Biden visited El Paso on Sunday some people are saying that the city only cleaned up some areas of the city JUST for the presidential. This article will examine if this is a.) true and b.) accurately reported. Let’s start with FitFam, who posted this on Saturday, the...
Video shows Border Patrol agent slamming person in front of homeless shelter
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — The Opportunity Center for the Homeless released a statement Friday regarding an apprehension of an individual in front of one of their shelters in Downtown El Paso. Security camera footage taken from the Welcome Center shows the apprehension. Ray Tullius, Founder of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless adds that […]
KFOX 14
San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud
The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
‘That’s what insurance is for’: Charge against San Eli mayor linked to $11K settlement
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The arrest and charge of insurance fraud against San Elizario’s mayor stems from an insurance claim and subsequent $11,000 settlement for a car accident outside her home that she later claimed was a hit and run, according to court documents obtained by KTSM. San Elizario Mayor Isela Reyes was arrested […]
The Very First Plane Hijacking In America Happened In El Paso Tx.
There have been a number of airplane hijackings in American history but the very first one happened right here in El Paso. There have been some very interesting, high profile and terrifying hijackings throughout the history of flight. One of the more interesting ones, remains unsolved. In 1971, a man...
El Paso airport makes TSA’s list of ‘Top Catches’ of contraband in 2022
A gun inside a raw chicken and a grenade are among the items that the Transportation Security Administration seized from airports in 2022.
1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
Do El Paso Grocery Stores Need Cops, Rules And Penalties?
I'm not talking about the cops that hang out by the front door to keep the lunatics away, I mean cops that patrol the store and cite people for being jerks. Just as cops patrol the streets, I think we need them cruising the grocery stores. There are so many rude things people do these days.
The photos that El Paso's Democrat mayor handed Biden - so he could see the full scale of the crisis
These are the pictures given to President Joe Biden by the mayor of El Paso during his visit to the border city on Sunday to ensure that he understood the scale of the crisis.
Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest
Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
cbs4local.com
2 crashes on I-10 west in El Paso cause delays; 2 taken to hosptial
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two crashes on Interstate 10 west in El Paso are caused delays Monday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 near Geronimo, according to emergency fire dispatch. One person suffered serious injuries and the other...
Man arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter in fatal Las Cruces shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man believed to be responsible for Friday’s fatal shooting in Las Cruces has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter. David Chavez, 19, is charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with conditions of release. Chavez also had four misdemeanor warrants for […]
Video shows border agent slamming migrant to the ground, officials confirm
Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.Local volunteers in El Paso said the incident occurred Friday morning outside a shelter housing newly arrived migrants. They said Border Patrol agents apprehended a migrant using "excessive force."Surveillance video shared with CBS News appears to show a Border Patrol agent seeking to take custody of...
