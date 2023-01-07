ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

MEANIE
3d ago

Arrest them all, pack them up and send them on their way back to their countries.. They’re here to commit crimes and destroy our once beautiful city .. They can take Veronica Escobar and Beto O Rouke with them ..

Angela Legarreta
3d ago

why do the illegal do not want to go thru the legal ways when the government investigate will they find out they are criminals

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
3d ago

Now they want to start rounding them up ??? What's the deal with just starting to round them up ??? If they can do it now this just tells us they're just collecting pay to do nothing just like the politicians

