What is driving the high suicide rate among farmers?
URBANA, IL. ‒ Josie Rudolphi is a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign whose research examined suicide among farmers and ranchers as well as the mental health of their children. She is the co-director of the North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center, a 12-state, 15-partner collaborative based in Illinois Extension that offers stress management and mental health interventions. Rudolphi spoke with News Bureau research editor Sharita Forrest about the mental health needs of people in the farming industry.
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
Bement Café burglarized, money stolen
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
Northwestern students denied at Welsh-Ryan Arena on night of Jan. 4 win over in-state rival Illinois
Though Northwestern’s home court advantage rang in a triumph against rival Illinois, a packed student section left many NU students waiting outside the doors of Welsh-Ryan Arena, unable to witness the victory Wednesday. “Nobody knew, when we got there, that not everybody was going to get in,” Weinberg junior...
Daily Digest | Good news for Goode?; Another one for One
There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Luke Goode is scheduled to meet with a doctor later this week and could soon start practice, Illinois coach Brad Underwood told local reporters on Monday. The sophomore sharpshooter has missed the first five games of the season for Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) due to a foot injury suffered during the team’s closed scrimmage against Kansas in October.
Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2018 Gray Ford Focus. Unit 2 – 2022 Gray Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 22-year-old male from Highland, IN – Deceased, pending next of kin notification. Unit 2 – Sarah L. White, 39-year-old female from Winter Haven, FL –...
Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 9, 2023
Jan. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. Thursday. * Lucas Barnett,...
Bret Bielema, Illinois HC, tweets interesting reaction to newest Auburn transfer commit, Illini target
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has had an interesting day on social media. It all stems around the recruitment of transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones. Jones, who began his career in North Carolina, started for the Pirates over the past three seasons, spending time at guard and center. He committed to Illinois out of the transfer portal on December 13.
