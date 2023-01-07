Op-Ed: If Northwestern is serious about men’s basketball success, it’ll expand Welsh-Ryan Arena’s student section

Read full article on original website
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
insidenu.com
Gamethread/How to watch Rutgers at Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio
After a thrilling 84-83 victory in Bloomington over No. 15 Indiana on Sunday, Chris Collins and the Wildcats return to Evanston to battle with the 11-5 Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Now drawing AP Top 25 votes, could a win over RU be enough to push NU into the rankings? Find out by following along using the information below.
insidenu.com
Northwestern exhibits ability to adapt in upset over Indiana, hinting its best may be yet to come
Last Wednesday night, Northwestern beat Illinois by double-digits for the first time in almost 10 years. With Welsh-Ryan Arena’s student section packed to the brim and hundreds of others turned away half an hour before tipoff, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that the buzz surrounding men’s basketball was the strongest it had been since 2017.
insidenu.com
BREAKING: Northwestern names North Dakota State’s David Braun as new defensive coordinator
After over a month of waiting, Northwestern has finally found its new defensive leader. Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Northwestern football is reported to be hiring North Dakota State defensive playcaller David Braun as the program’s next defensive coordinator. Braun will succeed Jim O’Neil, whom NU parted ways with on Nov. 29 after his two seasons in Evanston.
panoramanow.com
Joliet Generals Baseball Relocates to Griffith Indiana
The Northern League has announced that the Joliet Generals baseball team will be renamed the Griffith Generals and relocate to Griffith, Ind. beginning with the 2023 season. “We are thrilled to partner with Griffith Public Schools to bring the Generals to Northwest Indiana,” Northern League Commissioner Don Popravak said. “The location is a perfect fit for our league’s geographic footprint and our vision for future expansion. I would like to thank Griffith Public Schools and the Highland/Griffith Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Northern League baseball to the community with open arms. We recognize the tremendous community support for all levels of athletics in Griffith and can’t wait to see fans embrace the Generals this summer.”
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
Chicago Cubs announce Coca-Cola returning to Wrigley Field
Coca-Cola was originally sold and advertised at Wrigley Field from 1927-81.
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
thereporteronline.net
Baker Miller is closed. Long live Miller Bagel. – Chicago Tribune
Baker Miller, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed bakeries since it opened in 2014, is going into “hibernation.”. This doesn’t mean the Millers are vacating their Lincoln Square storefront. In fact, they’ve already rolled out a new concept for the space called Miller Bagel. Dave Miller, who...
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
thereporteronline.net
Downtown Naperville to be home to 3 new restaurants, cookie shop
Three new restaurants and a cookie bakery are setting up shop in downtown Naperville. Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant serving salads, is scheduled to open this spring at 223 S. Main St. in the former Gap Kids location. The restaurant chain was launched in 2007 in Washington, D.C., by three college...
wgnradio.com
What is the average lifespan of a furnace?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/31/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about the average lifespan of a furnace and how they can help keep yours running. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Masonic Temple building to get a second life
Evanston’s Masonic Temple, a local landmark that has sat vacant in recent years, will see new life as a residential apartment building after backing from the Evanston City Council on Jan. 9. Council members approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda a request from Myefski Architects for variations...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego 308 Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin will retire
At Monday’s Oswego School District 308 Board of Education meeting, Dr. John Sparlin announced that he is retiring effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year. For Oswego 308, Sparlin began as executive director for administrative services around 10 years ago, then was selected as 308 superintendent in 2016.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowd
A highly-anticipated new restaurant held its grand opening in Illinois this week, drawing a large crowd of eager patrons on opening day, according to local reports. Read on to learn more.
