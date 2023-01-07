ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidenu.com

Gamethread/How to watch Rutgers at Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio

After a thrilling 84-83 victory in Bloomington over No. 15 Indiana on Sunday, Chris Collins and the Wildcats return to Evanston to battle with the 11-5 Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Now drawing AP Top 25 votes, could a win over RU be enough to push NU into the rankings? Find out by following along using the information below.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Northwestern exhibits ability to adapt in upset over Indiana, hinting its best may be yet to come

Last Wednesday night, Northwestern beat Illinois by double-digits for the first time in almost 10 years. With Welsh-Ryan Arena’s student section packed to the brim and hundreds of others turned away half an hour before tipoff, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that the buzz surrounding men’s basketball was the strongest it had been since 2017.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

BREAKING: Northwestern names North Dakota State’s David Braun as new defensive coordinator

After over a month of waiting, Northwestern has finally found its new defensive leader. Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Northwestern football is reported to be hiring North Dakota State defensive playcaller David Braun as the program’s next defensive coordinator. Braun will succeed Jim O’Neil, whom NU parted ways with on Nov. 29 after his two seasons in Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy