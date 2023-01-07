NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State will look to stay clean on Thursday night against McNeese. After seven fourth-quarter turnovers in the loss a week ago in Lake Charles, the Lady Demons (5-8, 1-2) hope to see the adjustments take hold and get an opportunity at redemption when the ball goes up for the second time in seven days against the Cowgirls (4-10, 1-2). Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+. Tickets for the game are also available in advance by visiting nsutickets.com.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO