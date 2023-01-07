Read full article on original website
Lady Demons hope to stay clean in rematch with Cowgirls
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State will look to stay clean on Thursday night against McNeese. After seven fourth-quarter turnovers in the loss a week ago in Lake Charles, the Lady Demons (5-8, 1-2) hope to see the adjustments take hold and get an opportunity at redemption when the ball goes up for the second time in seven days against the Cowgirls (4-10, 1-2). Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+. Tickets for the game are also available in advance by visiting nsutickets.com.
Smelser named NSU director of strength and conditioning
NATCHITOCHES – Nationally recognized in his field, Jason Smelser has been named Northwestern State's director of strength and conditioning, Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian announced Tuesday. Smelser comes to NSU from ULM where he spent the past year working primarily with the Warhawk baseball program as its head strength...
NSU names Boone Feldt offensive line coach
NATCHITOCHES – An up-and-coming coach with experience beyond his years, Boone Feldt has been named Northwestern State's offensive line coach, head coach Brad Laird announced Tuesday. The son of a former college coach who won state high school championships in Texas, Feldt began his coaching career after his playing...
