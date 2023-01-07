Read full article on original website
A gluten-free option and organic cafe is new in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gluten-free and organic food might not always be the popular option in South Dakota, but Nature’s Way Café in Spearfish is hoping to be a trendsetter for the Black Hills. But with a new business comes challenges as the economy fluctuates. Fortunately, owner Kelly Schug was blessed by someone who changed their mind on the building and helped her out.
Nature's Way Café
Rapid City continues to see growth in construction. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole gives haircuts at her salon, raising money to help other cancer patients pay their rent. These haircuts happen every Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. on a walk...
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
Fog will develop this evening and overnight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog will develop through the evening and persist through the night. Visibility could drop to a quarter mile or less at times. Temperatures will be below freezing for much of the area, so there could be some slippery spots and also plenty of rime ice on elevated surfaces.
Mild temperatures today; Pockets of blowing snow tomorrow night
Temperatures have been holding in a mild pattern, with many spots in the 30s and 40s. Sioux Falls finally made it to 30, but Aberdeen held to just 20 for a high. Rapid City really jumped fast and hit 54. The snow cover map tells us a lot about the...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
Animals seized last week being cared for by local sanctuary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was charged with 13 counts of animal neglect last Friday, after several horses were found dead on his property last week. South Dakota state law makes a clear distinction between animal neglect, and animal cruelty, the latter being the intentional...
I Caught you Caring: Black Hills Period Project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a topic that impacts half the population in the U.S. and for female students, it can be a source of confusion. We introduce a Rapid City woman who encourages what she calls “period positivity” in the Black Hills. The average girl...
Hope Center in Rapid City plans to expand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Each year, the Hope Center in Rapid City sees more and more visitors in need. In response, the homeless facility is looking to expand. When the Hope Center opened, it saw about 20 visitors a day. Eleven years later, it sees ten times that – more than 200 people a day.
Rapid City 46th annual bridal showcase
Collectibles have many different types of features, making them valuable. For Jordan Stevens, this means he hasn't ended up in the red.
Buffalo Chip’s Motorcycles as Art exhibit takes a new road
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When Sturgis Rallygoers cruise over to the Buffalo Chip this August, they will find the Motorcycles as Art exhibit a little different. Instead of a themed show, the 15th-anniversary exhibit will be more open, allowing a wider group of artists and custom builders to showcase their talents. The Buffalo Chip events center will be remodeled, adding an adjoining building and gardens for the 2023 rally.
Rapid City moves forward with co-response organization funding
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Outreach organizations play a major role in towns and cities across the country, helping individuals by providing another resource they can reach out to other than law enforcement. At Wednesday’s Rapid City legal and finance committee meeting, they authorized an agreement for the Mayor and...
Gun safety starts with education
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, which gives them the freedom to use guns for hunting , safety, or sport. However, with recent tragedies, other people can see guns as a threat, if not used safely. Sturgis Guns manager says there...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Heartwarming Photo
The Wyoming Highway Patrol just shared a photo to Facebook that is sure to put a smile on some of your faces. "Recently, Trooper McMaster was conducting a welfare check that led him to the Cowboy Church near Beulah, Wyoming. When he arrived, he found Trey, a young boy who...
Stevens High School hosts art showcase
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Stevens High School hosted its Community Art Show Monday night, featuring paintings, sculptures, and drawings all from students at the school’s art department. A great fine arts show wouldn’t be complete with out music as well, and students provides classical music for...
Monument Health surgeon performs 1,500th surgery using da Vinci robotic surgery platform
Rapid City, S.D. (Jan. 11, 2023) – Robert Santa-Cruz, M.D., Urologist with Monument Health Rapid City Clinic, 5th Street, reached a major milestone after he performed his 1,500th procedure using the da Vinci robotic surgical system. Intuitive, the company that produces the da Vinci robot, presented him with an award for this milestone achievement.
Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Education Standards has changed the location and moved the date of its next hearing on proposed content standards for social studies. The move has left many teachers frustrated. At the last Education Standards public hearing — Educators asked the...
