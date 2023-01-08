Read full article on original website
Related
Yellowstone Eruption Simulation Report to Reveal Plan If Volcano Blows
The last eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano was about 70,000 years ago; no one knows for sure when the sleeping giant will next wake up.
Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts, prompting red alert
Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption after a month, filled the crater at its summit with hot red lava and clouded the skies with volcanic smog.Jan. 6, 2023.
Fears mount a second bomb cyclone will hit the US within days after record-breaking storm left 3 dead
A SERIES of storms are targeting the western US days after a record-breaking bomb cyclone left three dead in the region before Christmas, meteorologists have warned. The weather system pushed into the West Coast on Monday, bringing heavy rains and snow to California. Another stronger storm is expected midweek, which...
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Nostradamus’ Doomsday Forecasts for 2023: Apparently the World’s Going to Hell in a Handbasket
The annual Nostradamus forecast for 2023 is officially out, and folks, it’s not looking good. The grim doomsday forecast is calling for an all-out world war and the arrival of the antichrist, just to name a few. If you’re unfamiliar with Nostradamus, he was an astrologer from the 16th...
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Lake Mead Update: Are Water Levels Rising?
In July, the lake's water levels were the lowest they have been since the reservoir was first constructed in the 1930s, at 1,040 feet.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
Nostradamus’ predictions for 2023: ‘Seven months great war,’ economic collapse and … cannibalism?
It looks like we have made it to 2023, and there’s no doubt that just about everyone is counting on this year being better than the past couple. After several years of pandemic and just about everything else bad, it just feels like we are due for a good year.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
The storm is classed as a G1 storm, so is expected to be fairly mild.
Authorities Trap Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Wreaking Havoc in Airport
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
Bomb cyclone update – at least 50 dead with bodies found frozen in cars as record-breaking monster storm batters US
AT least 50 people are feared to have been killed as a huge winter storm continues to pummel the United States. Thousands of Americans still remain without power and drivers have been found dead in their cars after being left stranded on snow-covered highways and interstates. Temperatures plunged to a...
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3