Eagles Coach A Top Candidate to Replace Texans Fired Lovie Smith

By Aaron Wilson
TexansDaily
 7 days ago

The Texans and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon had mutual interest on the eve of coach Lovie Smith's Sunday firing, sources tell TexansDaily

INDIANAPOLIS - The Houston Texans have dismissed coach Lovie Smith, according to NFL sources who told TexansDaily.com this weekend that the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon would have mutual interest if the job came open.

Several league sources have labeled Gannon as a top candidate for the Texans' potential opening after he made a strong impression during two interviews last season before the Texans promoted Smith from defensive coordinator after considering former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for the job.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero are other highly regarded candidates. Former Broncos coach Vic Fangio could be in play as a defensive boss if Johnson, who has done a commendable job with quarterback Jared Goff, is the choice as a successor to Smith.

"Johnson is impressive, very sharp," a source said. "He's done a very nice job with that offense."

Former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' highly-rated defensive coordinator, is not expected to pursue the job.

Ryans once filed a lawsuit against the Texans and the NFL seeking damages and alleging issues with the field surface's design and construction after suffering a torn Achilles at NRG Stadium in 2014.

Gannon could possibly assemble an experienced staff with his connections to former Colts coach Frank Reich, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

Gannon interviewed with the Texans, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings during the last hiring cycle.

Gannon “knocked it out of the park” and “crushed” his meetings with NFL teams, impressing them with his knowledge, creativity, detailed plans about strategy and staff and his passion for the game, according to league sources.

One member of an NFL search committee said of Gannon: “He knows the answer before you even ask him the question.”

One NFL executive described Gannon, 40, as having some similarities to Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley.

Staley and Gannon are close friends who grew up competing against each other in youth sports in Ohio.

“Incredibly intelligent and passionate,” a source said of Gannon. “This guy is a superstar. He’s worked with great people like George Paton and Rob Brzezinski with the Vikings. It says a lot that those guys think the world of the guy.”

Former NFL defensive coordinator Gregg Williams worked with Gannon when he was a scout for the Rams and with the Tennessee Titans as a quality control coach.

“Jonathan is a really good person with a great upbringing who’s never been afraid to outwork everyone around him and never afraid of any tasks,” Williams said. “He’s had to work his way up in the business. Those are the guys I love the most. If he winds up as a head coach, you have to have a working understanding of all of the other people at all of those levels and those positions they occupy."

"He’s sharp. He’s a detailed person. He’s a good football man.''

The Texans hope for a long-term solution at head coach who can work constructively in tandem with the personnel department and teach and develop young players.

