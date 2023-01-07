ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
freightwaves.com

Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment

The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
Fortune

Resistance, attrition, quiet quitting, and a drop in diversity: Meet the Four Horsemen of the forced return to the office

The financial sector has led the charge against remote work–but it's now suffering from high rates of attrition. As increasing numbers of companies are requiring employees to return to the office for at least several days per week, they’re running into challenges with resistance, attrition, quiet quitting, and diversity–what one of my clients called the “Four Horsemen of the return to the office.”
money.com

Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
Quartz

The 100 best places to work in 2023, according to Glassdoor

Glassdoor, a site where employees can anonymously review their employers, rated Meta the best place to work in the US in 2018. Last year, Meta fell all the way to the No. 47 spot. This year? It isn’t even on the list. After a bad year for tech companies,...
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental

Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy