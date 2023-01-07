ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

CBS News

2 dead in Lake County wrong-way crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two drivers are dead in a Lake County crash where police said one was driving the wrong way. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 4:05 Monday morning, police went to northbound Route 41, about half a mile from Stearns School Road in Unincorporated Gurnee. A 32-year-old...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WNDU

3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting last week in South Bend. Police were called on Jan. 2 to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Rachel Havrick, 46, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home. Havrick was pronounced dead at the scene.
SOUTH BEND, IN
regionnewssource.org

Domestic Threats Lead To SWAT Standoff in Porter County Tuesday

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 around 9:23 AM, The Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of S 725 W in reference to a male threatening his wife, according to a police report. The victim reportedly had gone to the Winfield Police Department to report her husband...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
newschannel20.com

New details in fatal crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WICS) — New information has come out regarding the fatal crash from Friday on Interstate 57. The Illinois State Police says at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Frank A. Vargas, 22, of Highland, Indiana was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 226.5. Sarah L. White 39, of Sarah L. White, Flordia, was traveling southbound at the same location.
HIGHLAND, IN
WNDU

Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A California woman was arrested in LaPorte County on a meth possession charge following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Just after 2:05 p.m. on Monday near the 48-mile marker, a deputy noticed a passenger vehicle traveling east that had front windows with tint so dark that the driver couldn’t be seen.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

Suburban Illinois man killed, another injured in LaPorte County crash

ROLLING PRAIRIE — A single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural LaPorte County killed a 30-year-old Illinois man and injured a second Illinois man, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the crash scene on County Road 500 E south of County Road 650...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wivr1017.com

Kankakee Country Sheriff needs help identifying hit and run vehicle

Friday evening (1/6/23) at approximately 8:20 pm, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in Pembroke Township in regard to a pedestrian that was struck by a southbound vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders rendered aid to the pedestrian, who was subsequently transported to...
PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP, IL
wkvi.com

Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion

Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
KNOX, IN
regionnewssource.org

East Chicago Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station

On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, East Chicago Officers responded to shots fired in the area of 4502 Indianapolis Blvd, according to East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera. Shotspotter indicated 12 rounds were fired behind the BP Gas Station. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested for drunk driving, multiple drug possessions in Lake County

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old intoxicated driver was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase and having illegal drugs in his car. At 2:45 a.m. Friday, a trooper was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Avenue when they noticed a tan vehicle traveling east bound going 35 over the speed limit. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to weave side to side, then began to go over 100 mph, according to a release Saturday.
LAKE COUNTY, IN

