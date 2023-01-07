Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County identified
GURNEE, Ill. - The two people killed in a wrong-way crash in unincorporated Gurnee early Monday have been identified. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Ronnie Goggans Jr. of Sterling Heights, Michigan (most recently of Grayslake) and 54-year-old Ricky Smallwood of Antioch (formerly of North Chicago).
CBS News
2 dead in Lake County wrong-way crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two drivers are dead in a Lake County crash where police said one was driving the wrong way. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 4:05 Monday morning, police went to northbound Route 41, about half a mile from Stearns School Road in Unincorporated Gurnee. A 32-year-old...
WNDU
3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting last week in South Bend. Police were called on Jan. 2 to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Rachel Havrick, 46, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home. Havrick was pronounced dead at the scene.
Unincorporated Gurnee wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, Lake County Sheriff's Office says
Two people were killed after a wrong-way, head-on crash in unincorporated Gurnee Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
One suspect still at-large after SWAT standoff ends with 3 in custody, several guns recovered
A Chicago Police Department SWAT team surrounded a high-rise apartment building in the Old Town neighborhood Tuesday night following a police chase that started on the South Side. The incident started when Illinois State Police spotted a stolen car.
2 taken to hospital after car plunges 40 to 50 feet into ravine in Highland Park; 1 charged with DUI
The mangled vehicle was hoisted out of the ravine after the crash, and fire officials on the scene said the incident "could've been a lot worse."
regionnewssource.org
Domestic Threats Lead To SWAT Standoff in Porter County Tuesday
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 around 9:23 AM, The Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of S 725 W in reference to a male threatening his wife, according to a police report. The victim reportedly had gone to the Winfield Police Department to report her husband...
newschannel20.com
New details in fatal crash on I-57
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WICS) — New information has come out regarding the fatal crash from Friday on Interstate 57. The Illinois State Police says at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Frank A. Vargas, 22, of Highland, Indiana was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 226.5. Sarah L. White 39, of Sarah L. White, Flordia, was traveling southbound at the same location.
fox32chicago.com
Semi collides with sedan while turning on Near West Side
SkyFox was over a crash that left two drivers in a tight spot during their Tuesday morning commutes. A semi collided with a car as it made a wide right turn at North Oakley Boulevard and West Madison Street.
Arrest made after woman fatally shot, 2-year-old girl found unharmed in Joliet
The suspect was detained Tuesday in Chicago.
WNDU
Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A California woman was arrested in LaPorte County on a meth possession charge following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Just after 2:05 p.m. on Monday near the 48-mile marker, a deputy noticed a passenger vehicle traveling east that had front windows with tint so dark that the driver couldn’t be seen.
warricknews.com
Suburban Illinois man killed, another injured in LaPorte County crash
ROLLING PRAIRIE — A single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural LaPorte County killed a 30-year-old Illinois man and injured a second Illinois man, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the crash scene on County Road 500 E south of County Road 650...
abc57.com
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
wivr1017.com
Kankakee Country Sheriff needs help identifying hit and run vehicle
Friday evening (1/6/23) at approximately 8:20 pm, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in Pembroke Township in regard to a pedestrian that was struck by a southbound vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders rendered aid to the pedestrian, who was subsequently transported to...
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
Woman, 30, fatally shot after verbal altercation on West Side: Chicago police
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the woman and a “known offender” got into a verbal altercation while traveling in a vehicle on the 3300 block of West Arthington Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. The offender fired a shot and […]
regionnewssource.org
East Chicago Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station
On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, East Chicago Officers responded to shots fired in the area of 4502 Indianapolis Blvd, according to East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera. Shotspotter indicated 12 rounds were fired behind the BP Gas Station. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in...
fox32chicago.com
'She didn't deserve this at all': Family of woman found fatally shot in car in Joliet pleads for answers
JOLIET, Ill. - There was a tragic scene in Joliet early Sunday. Maya Smith, 24, was found shot and killed inside a car with her toddler daughter, unharmed, in the back seat. "Maya was so beautiful, Maya was a person who loved people, she didn’t deserve this at all," said Bonnie Winfrey, the victim’s aunt.
WISH-TV
Man arrested for drunk driving, multiple drug possessions in Lake County
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old intoxicated driver was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase and having illegal drugs in his car. At 2:45 a.m. Friday, a trooper was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Avenue when they noticed a tan vehicle traveling east bound going 35 over the speed limit. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to weave side to side, then began to go over 100 mph, according to a release Saturday.
Shots fired during SWAT standoff in Lawndale, Chicago police say
Shots were fired during a SWAT standoff on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Comments / 13