Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Branded ‘2nd Most Cap Rapper’ By Affiliate Of Late Rival FBG Duck
Lil Durk has millions of fans around the world but not everyone believes he’s living out his raps in real life. FBG Young has compiled a list of his top drill rappers ever and Durkio came in at the No. 10 spot while the FBG Duck affiliate branded Smurk as the second “most cap rapper” out of Chi-town.
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
HipHopDX.com
Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022
The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis Brand
Death Row Records is entering the legal marijuana industry under Snoop Dogg’s sativa-fueled stewardship. The legendary gangsta rap label, which Snoop has been steadily working to revive after becoming its new owner earlier this year, announced on Thursday (December 29) the launch of its very own weed brand, Death Row Cannabis.
Behind the History and Meaning of Tupac Shakur’s “California Love”
On “California Love,” Shakur’s verse begins, Out on bail, fresh outta jail, California dreamin’! It’s a classic opening that is still blasted on highways and in dance clubs today. But what is the history of the track?. Meaning The Production. The meaning of the song...
Digital Music News
Bootie Brown: The West Coast Rapper Making It Big in the Music Business
On the inaugural episode of ‘The Conduit,’ host Dan Ubick sits down with Bootie Brown to discuss the rapper’s winding journey through an often cutthroat industry. The following comes from Crewest Studio, a company DMN is proud to be partnering with. “Whether it’s good or bad, it’s...
Stereogum
For Rap Fans, 03 Greedo’s Release Is A Respite From So Much Bad News
For the past five years, Jason Jamal Jackson, better known as 03 Greedo, has been an inmate in the Thomas Havins unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The Los Angeles rapper is scheduled to be released this Thursday — exceptional news for a city whose rap scene has been through a maddening amount of tragedy since he received his unwelcome sentence for drug and weapons charges. In the late 2010s the Los Angeles rap scene, once known for its pristine and tidy gangster rap popularized by Dr. Dre, became more dionysian and underground. Greedo, along with the late, great Drakeo The Ruler, led the disruptively subversive moment with chameleonic artistry and irreverence for what LA rap was supposed to sound like. Once the fountainhead of gangster rap, the city’s most vital music during the Trump presidency could trace its ethos, flows, and melodies to the Bay Area or Baton Rouge.
Philadelphia woman jailed due to mistaken identity by Webster, Texas police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia woman studying to get her Ph.D. with no run-ins with the law is behind bars for a seventh night Wednesday night after a mistake from Texas police. Her family is demanding answers.A Philadelphia jail on State Road near the city's Holmesburg section is where Julie Hudson has been detained after facing a robbery charge Texas police now admit she never committed."This is a tragic thing that happened to her and our family with this situation," sister Charon Hudson said.Charon Hudson told CBS Philadelphia her 31-year-old sister was recently applying for a job when she learned...
