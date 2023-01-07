ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Square Off Against Vermont in Midweek Tilt

LOWELL, Mass. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (14-3, 2-1 AE) returns home to take on conference opponent Vermont on Wednesday, January 11. A win against the Catamounts would improve UMass Lowell's record to 15-3, continuing the program's best start since 2002-03. A win would also move the River Hawks to 9-0 at home, another Division I program record.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Fall to Vermont, 42-37, in Midweek Battle

BURLINGTON, VT – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (1-13, 0-4 AE) fell to the Vermont Catamounts (11-6, 3-2 AE) on Wednesday afternoon at Patrick Gym. Junior Jaini Edmonds (Worcester, Mass.) led the team with 14 points and shot 4-8 from behind the arc. Sophomore Amaya Dowdy (Woonsocket, R.I.) was all over the scoresheet with a team-high 10 rebounds and four blocks, with five points and two steals. Senior Jaliena Sanchez (Springfield, Mass.) scored six and had a team-high four assists. Fellow senior Kaylen Banwareesingh (Bronx, N.Y.) added nine rebounds.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Travel to Vermont for Midweek Matchup

LOWELL, Mass. – Still searching for a first conference win, the UMass Lowell women's basketball team (1-12, 0-3 AE) will travel to Burlington, Vermont to take on the Vermont Catamounts (10-6, 2-2 AE) on Wednesday morning. Tip-off is slated for 11:00 a.m. at Patrick Gym. January 11 at Maine...
LOWELL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy