BURLINGTON, VT – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (1-13, 0-4 AE) fell to the Vermont Catamounts (11-6, 3-2 AE) on Wednesday afternoon at Patrick Gym. Junior Jaini Edmonds (Worcester, Mass.) led the team with 14 points and shot 4-8 from behind the arc. Sophomore Amaya Dowdy (Woonsocket, R.I.) was all over the scoresheet with a team-high 10 rebounds and four blocks, with five points and two steals. Senior Jaliena Sanchez (Springfield, Mass.) scored six and had a team-high four assists. Fellow senior Kaylen Banwareesingh (Bronx, N.Y.) added nine rebounds.

LOWELL, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO