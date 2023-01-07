Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Hoops Roundup: Defense lifts Cheboygan to second straight win
RUDYARD – Last Friday, the Cheboygan girls basketball team was winless. Now, the Lady Chiefs – behind solid defense and enough scoring – just won two games in three days. ...
Boys basketball: Somers working on giving Chris DiCintio a memorable sendoff
LINCOLNDALE – It was impossible to miss the message. Chris DiCintio sat back in a sideline chair, one leg crossed over the other, watching an 80-70 win over Eastchester with a look of pure disdain. The score was never an issue. The longtime Somers coach simply did not like the level of intensity...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Braintree scores pair of wins over Weymouth
The Braintree High hockey teams scored a pair of wins over Weymouth on Wednesday. The girls won 3-0 behind a pair of goals from Kelsie Littlewood and Eva Surrette. Fiona Holland scored a goal and added an assist. More:Super sophomores: Vote for the High School Girls Hockey Player of the Week ...
Comments / 0