ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Man killed during unauthorized music video shoot on Sixth Street Bridge, police say

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

A man was killed during a shooting on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge Friday night, and it all happened during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday in the area of 6th Street and Mission Road, according to police.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds. CPR was performed on the victim, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim was identified only as a man in his 20s.

Witnesses said a suspect drove from the scene in a blue Dodge Charger with a white racing stripe, according to LAPD.

A police investigation shut down a section of Mission Road.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released. Police believe the shooting was gang related.

---

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father charged with deliberately crashing family Tesla off cliff is seen in new video as nine police visits revealed

A California doctor accused of deliberately driving his Tesla 250ft off a cliff with his family inside had nine police visits to his home since 2017.The callouts to Dharmesh A Patel’s home in Pasadena were for reports of suspicious persons and burglary alarms, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing Pasadena Police Department records.A Pasadena City spokesperson told The Independent the incidents were deemed to be false alarms. None were for domestic disturbances, the LA Times noted.“There have been several false alarms after panic alarms were set off at the house,” the spokesperson said, and there have never been any domestic...
PASADENA, CA
People

Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death

Authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday A California Highway Patrol captain was found dead in Tennessee, just days after a man was arrested in connection to the slaying of her missing, estranged husband, authorities say. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding at her home in Celina, Tenn., Saturday. Citing the CHP, The Sacramento Bee reports Julie, 49, was a commander at the Yuba-Sutter office in northern California and was on administrative leave at the time of her death. The TBI...
CELINA, TN
truecrimedaily

Quadruple homicide suspect’s wife accused of killing one of the victims herself

LAUREL, Neb. (TCD) -- The wife of a suspect in a quadruple homicide case has been arrested after allegedly killing one of the victims herself. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were killed in their home on the 500 block of Elm Street. The fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was reportedly slain in her home on the 200 block of Elm Street shortly after.
LAUREL, NE
Narcity USA

A Taqueria Customer In Texas Shot A Robber & Walked Away Like It Was No Big Deal (VIDEO)

A taqueria customer in Texas shot and killed a robber who came inside the busy establishment wielding a weapon and demanding people's money. Surveillance footage shows the unidentified person, who presumably shot the thief at Ranchito Taqueria in southwest Houston, TX, Thursday night, giving patrons their stolen money back and leaving as if nothing had happened. The shooter still hasn't been identified by the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Man Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife, Her 4 Kids, then Driving with Bodies in Van for Weeks

Michael Jones has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder A jury is pondering a possible death sentence for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his wife and their four young children and driving around with their bodies in the back of his van for several weeks. Michael Wayne Jones, 41, admitted to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat in 2019. After she was dead, he said that he murdered her four small children over the next few days. He stored their...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RadarOnline

Shocking Video Shows Cop Laughing & Joking With Bryan Kohberger During Traffic Stop Days Before Quadruple Murder Arrest

Bryan Kohberger seemed cool as a cucumber when a police officer pulled him over in his white Hyundai Elantra during his cross-country road trip 15 days before he was arrested for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. Bodycam footage was released on Tuesday, showing the moment an Indiana State Police trooper approached his vehicle — but Kohberger didn't appear panicked. Instead, the accused killer joked and laughed with the officer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The footage is dated December 15, roughly two weeks before the FBI arrested him at his family's home in Pennsylvania. In the clip, the cop was...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

A tragic family Tesla crash off a California cliff shocked rescuers. Then the doctor dad was arrested for attempted murder

Rescuers were shocked to find that all four members of a family whose Tesla crashed off a 250-foot cliff in California had survived - branding it a “miracle”. But the case took an even more astonishing turn soon after - with the father accused of deliberately causing the crash. Dharmesh Patel, a doctor from Pasadena, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after his electric vehicle plunged from the Pacific Coast Highway in Northern California in an area known as Devil’s Slide on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a statement.Mr Patel, his wife...
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
154K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy