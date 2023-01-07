Read full article on original website
Southampton 2-0 Manchester City: Nathan Jones lifts the mood at St Mary's with shock EFL Cup victory
Nathan Jones' approval rating as Southampton manager has barely risen above zero since his arrival on the south coast from Luton Town in November. Greeted with a discernible wave of indifference by Saints supporters following his appointment, the sight of almost 10,000 empty seats at St Mary's for an EFL Cup quarter-final against Manchester City was a gauge of the current mood around the club.
