Jacksonville, FL

JFRD Rescues stranded manatee just before dark last night

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted in a rather unusual rescue down in some mudbanks last night!

JFRD says that a lone manatee got caught during low tide and got stuck in the mud banks along the St. John’s River by Metro Park. JFRD says, “not your everyday rescue, but happy to be able assist in this rescue which took a few hours & finished just before dark.”

