Sacramento County, CA

Second person dies of storm-related injuries in Sacramento area

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office says there were two people who died in storm-related incidents over the weekend.

Both people were unhoused at the time, officials say.

The first person, whose name was released on Monday, was the one who was killed by a falling tree on Saturday. She has been identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.

The second person was killed in a storm-related incident on Roseville Road near Tri Stations Road in the North Highlands area. he has been identified as 61-year-old Steven Sorensen.

Comments / 12

Victoria Geisser
4d ago

Wow, I expected some troll crap on here, way to be compassionate folks. You know that was a terrible way to go. I hope she is in her paradise now, but even if not, at least her struggle is over.

Reply
4
Tyrell Williams
5d ago

Condolences to the immediate family and friends ♥️♥️♥️❤️ Family are in Prayers 🙏 Rest in Paradise

Reply
4
Sacramento, CA
