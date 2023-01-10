Second person dies of storm-related injuries in Sacramento area 00:20

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office says there were two people who died in storm-related incidents over the weekend.

Both people were unhoused at the time, officials say.

The first person, whose name was released on Monday, was the one who was killed by a falling tree on Saturday. She has been identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.

The second person was killed in a storm-related incident on Roseville Road near Tri Stations Road in the North Highlands area. he has been identified as 61-year-old Steven Sorensen.