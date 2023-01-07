Wednesday evening the Boston Celtics held the team’s first “HBCU Night” at TD Garden to honor the work done by historically black colleges and universities, a group of higher education institutions around the country serving predominantly black and brown students. The Celtics highlighted individuals and groups from schools from across the country with all sorts of celebrations and honorifics throughout the evening, a 125-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

BOSTON, MA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO