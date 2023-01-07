ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When is the Carabao Cup final 2022/23? League Cup fixture round dates and schedule

While much of the attention in the 2022/23 English domestic season will be focused on the Premier League, the Carabao Cup offers a route to silverware for both big and small sides. The Carabao Cup (also known as the EFL/League Cup) has undergone a successful revamp in recent seasons, with...
Are the Carabao Cup 2023 semifinals two legs? How the League Cup finalists are determined

The first major trophy of the 2022/23 English football season is almost upon us as we reach the final stages of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United and Newcastle have already booked their spot in the semifinals and two of either Manchester City or Southampton, Wolves or Nottingham Forest, will be joining them following the conclusion of Wednesday's quarterfinals.
When is Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara? Date and location announced for 2023 boxing fight

The intriguing collision between WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood and challenger Mauricio Lara has been rescheduled. The pair will collide at the Motorpoint Arena in Wood's home city of Nottingham on February 18. Injury scuppered the original date of September 24, when Wood pulled out at less than two weeks'...
Novak Djokovic injury: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match

Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. It's the same hamstring which...

