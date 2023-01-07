Faye Ewing, age 86, of Belmont, Miss., passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Essie Faye Adair was born on March 4, 1936 to Callie Adair in Haleyville, AL. Faye was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She always enjoyed time with her family and friends. Faye spent countless hours watching her favorite western and action shows which included Bonanza and Walker, Texas Ranger.

BELMONT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO