Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category
The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Pushes Cameraman Out of the Way in the Tunnel After Sunday Night Football Loss
The Green Bay Packers were not happy after last night’s game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t appear to like the cameraman in the tunnel after the loss to Detroit. Sometimes after games, these players just aren’t ready to talk or be seen. But was this too far?. For Aaron...
Former Pro Bowl WR: Lamar Jackson should sit out playoff game vs. Bengals
Few, if any, would give the Baltimore Ravens a chance at beating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road Sunday night in their wild-card game if starting quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't return from injury. With Jackson's status still up in the air as of Tuesday afternoon — as well as his...
Tom Brady hints he decided to retire one day after Buccaneers' 2021 season ended
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have revealed exactly when he decided to temporarily retire from playing last winter. As explained by the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hall-of-Famer Steve Young and Brady discussed the possibility that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers could soon ride off into the sunset during the latest edition of the "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show and podcast.
Report: Russell Wilson could cost Broncos chance at Sean Payton
Word around the NFL is that if the Denver Broncos can’t land Sean Payton to be their next head coach, it may be because of his disinterest in having to be tied to starting quarterback Russell Wilson for the next few seasons. The Broncos 2022 campaign was an unmitigated...
Did Former Steelers QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Praise Rookie George Pickens While Taking A Shot At Chase Claypool?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Wide Receiver George Pickens wowed the NFL with some of the most amazing catches of the season. Pickens gained notoriety throughout the league for his incredible hands and ability to contort his body to come down in bounds. The rookie made the catch of the year against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2022 season. The Steelers’ former quarterback released his latest episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger and sang the rookie phenom’s praises.
Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season
The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
The Steelers Would Be Making A Mistake If Organization Does Not Bring Underrated Player Back In 2023
The off-season for the Pittsburgh Steelers is just beginning after the 2022 regular season came to a screeching halt on Sunday following a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The team found a way to somehow extend head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s non-losing season streak and finished up at 9-8. The future seems to be bright after what many expected to be a rebuilding year. Plenty of decisions will have to be made in the coming weeks and months about who the franchise still wants to have around, as well as determine what coaches and players may be expendable. One player not being talked about just yet is the brother of the team’s best player.
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
An Emphatic Mike Tomlin Says Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Is The Bonafide QB1 Moving Forward; But Is He The “Franchise QB?”
When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they hoped they’d landed a replacement for their former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, who had walked off into the sunset after the playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans and the organization had plenty of questions entering 2022-23 and Pickett helped answer them. The young quarterback showed poise and leadership helping the team narrowly miss out made the playoffs and show what was required to lead a team through adversity.
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing A Candidate With Proven Success
According to a few sources across the league, Jim Caldwell will interview with Broncos today, a coach with a great track record. Caldwell has coached in the NFL for 18 seasons but hasn’t been in the league since 2019. In his league tenure, Caldwell has worked for the Indianapolis...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson thinks he'll be ready for wild-card game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to be hopeful that he'll be able to play on Wild Card Weekend in an effort to help his team defeat the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has been out for the past five games with a knee injury that has been...
What's Next for Jameis Winston?
Normally, if an employee loses the top position in a corporation, it would be from poor execution and subpar results — not because the person went on sick leave. In this case, the replacement delivered unsatisfactory results, and uneven performances yet was allowed to keep the job for 14 weeks. It's not an indictment on Andy Dalton, but go figure.
Jay Gruden throws shade at Daniel Snyder
The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner this week, and former head coach Jay Gruden thinks they could have a difficult time finding a replacement. You will not be surprised to hear why he feels that way. During a Tuesday appearance on “The Grant & Danny Show” on 106.7...
NFL exec suggests Dolphins can't offer Tua Tagovailoa an extension this offseason
It appears some within the NFL would think twice about offering Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a significant contract extension this offseason. "You can't tie the money to a player you're not sure can stay healthy," an unnamed AFC executive told ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill and Marcel Louis-Jacques for a piece published Wednesday. "If he didn't have the medical history, maybe you think harder about doing something. The concussion dynamic is harder to figure out since I'm not sure his medical on that."
Kliff Kingsbury's departure, J.J. Watt's last game highlight Cardinals 'Hard Knocks' final
The final episode of HBO’s and NFL Films’ “Hard Knocks – In Season with the Arizona Cardinals” was broadcast Wednesday night, and as epic as the chronicling of the last week of J.J. Watt’s career was, what everyone also wanted to see was how the program would tell the end of coach Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure. ...
