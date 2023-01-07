The off-season for the Pittsburgh Steelers is just beginning after the 2022 regular season came to a screeching halt on Sunday following a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The team found a way to somehow extend head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s non-losing season streak and finished up at 9-8. The future seems to be bright after what many expected to be a rebuilding year. Plenty of decisions will have to be made in the coming weeks and months about who the franchise still wants to have around, as well as determine what coaches and players may be expendable. One player not being talked about just yet is the brother of the team’s best player.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO