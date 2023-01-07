Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Pushes Cameraman Out of the Way in the Tunnel After Sunday Night Football Loss
The Green Bay Packers were not happy after last night’s game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t appear to like the cameraman in the tunnel after the loss to Detroit. Sometimes after games, these players just aren’t ready to talk or be seen. But was this too far?. For Aaron...
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category
The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Tom Brady hints he decided to retire one day after Buccaneers' 2021 season ended
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have revealed exactly when he decided to temporarily retire from playing last winter. As explained by the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hall-of-Famer Steve Young and Brady discussed the possibility that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers could soon ride off into the sunset during the latest edition of the "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show and podcast.
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Looking To Add Another Star Before Trade Deadline
After a nightmarish start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have become one of the biggest stories in the NBA. Considering all the fuss Kevin Durant caused over the summer, experts and fans boldly rightfully the Nets out before they even played a single game this season. But over the...
Denzel Washington Admitted Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game..."
Michael Jordan always delighted fans around the world with his incredible performances. He became a very famous person on his way to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time. Being the best basketball player in the world and one of the most famous people on the planet, MJ drew...
Angels Roster News: Twins Poach Waived Player from Halos
Ortega appeared in 27 games with the Angels in 2022, and eight games in 2021. The 26-year-old had a 3.71 ERA in 34 innings last season, striking out 33 batters and recording one save. Ortega has consistently improved over the last two seasons, and will now hope to have a...
Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's 17-yard sack: 'I was yelling in his ear'
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals in a 38-13 rout to clinch the NFC's No. 2 seed, ending their season on a ten-game winning streak, split between two different starting quarterbacks. Brock Purdy had an efficient performance, finishing 15/20 for 178 yards and a career-high three touchdowns after...
Lakers Former Head Athletic Trainer Gary Vitti: “If You Actually Look At Kobe Bryant, There’s Nothing Really Special About Him.”
Kobe Bryant had a legendary career in the NBA, which included winning five NBA Championships over the course of 20 seasons. Apart from that, Bryant achieved a plethora of other great things in his career. Of course, Kobe Bryant was born with incredible talent, which helped him in excelling at...
Injury to this key Bengal could open door for Ravens
Joe Burrow and the Bengals lost another key piece to their offensive line in Week 18 when right guard Alex Cappa suffered an ankle injury. His absence could further weaken a Cincinnati line that is already without La’el Collins. In a news conference Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor...
Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season
The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
Cardinals Fan Makes Grim Prediction For 2023
Another day goes by with fans of the St. Louis Cardinals becoming increasingly frustrated that the front office has to this point, failed to address the team’s obvious need for starting pitching. With Adam Wainwright retiring and Jordan Montgomery, Miles Mikolas, and Jack Flaherty set to enter free agency...
Knicks Star Holds An Embarrassing NBA Distinction
The New York Knicks suffered a painful loss on Monday night, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in a close 111-107 defeat. This loss was tough not just because the Knicks had been on a four-game winning streak and not only because Jalen Brunson was having a career night. It was...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson thinks he'll be ready for wild-card game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to be hopeful that he'll be able to play on Wild Card Weekend in an effort to help his team defeat the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has been out for the past five games with a knee injury that has been...
