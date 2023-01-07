ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WREG

Morant returns and scores 38 in Grizzlies 8th straight win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 on Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness, was 14 of 25 from […]
MEMPHIS, TN

