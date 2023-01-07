Trial that had been set to begin later this month for Bobby Spikes, the suspect in the December 2021 fatal shooting of Stanley Bussell on Clearman Court, has been postponed. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling told Judge John Atkins Wednesday morning that evidence testing results are still pending and won’t be ready in time for the January 23 trial date, with the judge granting the motion to continue despite an objection from Spikes.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO