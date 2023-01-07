Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
Christian County High School Hires Avery Seeger as Colonel Soccer Coach
HOPKINSVILLE, KY-Christian County High School’s Athletic Director Trey Wheeler has announced the hiring of Avery Seeger as the new Colonel Soccer Coach. He most recently served as the boy’s assistant coach at CCHS under his father, Arne Seeger for the past two seasons. “I’m thrilled to continue the...
lite987whop.com
Malcolm Rice Oatts
(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday January 13th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Mary Edith Rose Knight
(Age 88, of Pembroke) Funeral service will be Thursday January 12th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Joe “Rooster” Stokes
(Age 89, of Hopkinsville) Burial took place in Tabernacle Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral was in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Peggy Paulette Gilkey
(Age 70, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday January 11th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fuller Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am til the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Glenda Faye Fentress Jacobs
(Age 76, of Oak Grove) Service will be private. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Sue Oliver Woods
(Age 69, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday January 13th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Dorothy “Sweet Pea” Suddeath
(Age 88, of Allensville) Funeral service will be Wednesday January 11th at 12noon at Allensville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Belmont Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Alexander reflects on 10 years as Trigg judge-executive
Recently retired Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander says leaving office after 10 years was bittersweet, but he’s excited for his future and for the future of Trigg County. Alexander chose not to seek a third term last year and praised the people of Trigg County for supporting him in...
lite987whop.com
Trailer reported stolen on Sanderson Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a trailer was reported stolen over the weekend at a Sanderson Drive location. The victim tells officers his black dual axle trailer was removed from a location in the 1300 block of Sanderson between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with no suspects named on the report.
lite987whop.com
Child seriously injured in accident
A small child was seriously injured in an accident Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Butler Road. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 10900 block of Butler Road and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a tractor implement fell on a five-year old child. The child...
lite987whop.com
Eight students with minor injuries after Crofton school bus crash
A single-vehicle accident involving a Christian County school bus Monday morning on Old Madisonville Street in Crofton injured eight students and the driver. It happened just before 7 a.m. near the KY 800 intersection and officials say all of the victims complained of minor injuries and were transported by EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
lite987whop.com
Elkton traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges
A traffic stop by Elkton police Monday led to the arrest of Todd County man on multiple drug-related charges. Captain Jakop Smith stopped 49-year old Michael Bohonis of Clifty for having expired tags and a computer check showed his license was suspended in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Police say Bohonis was...
lite987whop.com
Trial postponed for Clearman Court murder suspect
Trial that had been set to begin later this month for Bobby Spikes, the suspect in the December 2021 fatal shooting of Stanley Bussell on Clearman Court, has been postponed. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling told Judge John Atkins Wednesday morning that evidence testing results are still pending and won’t be ready in time for the January 23 trial date, with the judge granting the motion to continue despite an objection from Spikes.
lite987whop.com
Rotary Club announces theme, April dates for this year’s Rotary Auction
The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville is already planning for the next Rotary Radio Auction, and organizers announced the theme and the dates for this year’s auction Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Killebrew will serve as auction chair this year and he detailed the 73 year history of the auction, including the...
lite987whop.com
Robert Vidmar
(Age 81, of Cadiz) Funeral Mass will be Friday January 13th at 11am at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Burial with full military honors will be Tuesday January 17th at St Henry Cemetery in Aurora. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Bentzel gives update on bus crash, consolidation
The eight students injured in a school bus accident Monday morning in Crofton are improving nicely and Superintendent Chris Betnzel is praising first responders and the community members who managed that incident. Bentzel says six of the eight students were already back in school Tuesday and none of the eight...
lite987whop.com
Fire damages Walnut Street apartment building
Fire damaged an apartment building Sunday night on Walnut Street. The first firefighters on scene shortly after 10:15 p.m. at 1721 Walnut found light smoke showing and that quickly grew, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says crews made entry and found flames in the attic. All...
lite987whop.com
Trial begins in North Kentucky Avenue murder case
Trial got underway Tuesday morning against murder suspect Larayna Manning, the woman accused in the 2020 shooting death of Calvin “Cue” Taylor on North Kentucky Avenue. Proceedings began with opening statements from both the Commonwealth and the defense, starting with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling, who told the jurors that Taylor was found deceased by officers with his hands duct-taped together, and had a gunshot wound to the head.
lite987whop.com
Bell enters Alford plea to manslaughter in 2022 fatal shooting case
Daron Bell entered an Alford plea to first-degree manslaughter in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon, in relation to the February shooting death of Gregory Burse. Bell had been indicted for first-degree murder, but he entered an Alford plea—which functions as a guilty plea—to first-degree manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Andrew Self says that comes with a 20-year prison sentence, with parole eligibility after serving 85 percent of that sentence.
Comments / 0