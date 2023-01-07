Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
NBC Sports
Mantha calls healthy scratch a ‘wake-up call’
ARLINGTON, Va. — With the returns of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson on Sunday came a series of roster decisions for the Capitals. They had to open two roster spots, clearing salary cap space and reshuffle a lineup that had produced the NHL’s best record over the last month-plus.
FOX Sports
Panarin lifts Rangers over Wild 4-3 in shootout
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night. K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers moved to 4-0-2 since a 4-0 loss to Washington on Dec. 27.
Jones gets 27th career shutout, Kraken beat Canadiens 4-0
Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers also scored, and Yanni...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
Florida Panthers need major second-half season comeback to keep playoff hopes alive
On their way to winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season as the NHL’s top team in the regular season, the Florida Panthers showed their knack for winning in come-from-behind fashion. The “Comeback Cats” were feisty when trailing late in games, with no deficit seemingly too much to overcome.
NHL
Avalanche 2023 Dads and Mentors Trip
Jan. 11 - Avalanche players, staff and their respective dads and mentors depart Denver for the Windy City:. Colorado takes on Central Division foe, the Chicago Blackhawks, for the second of three matchups this season. by Mason McFee @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com. 12:30 AM. COLORADO AVALANCHE (20-16-3) AT CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (10-25-3)
NHL
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
NHL
NHL announces head coaches for 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend
NEW YORK, NY - The National Hockey League announced today that Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic), Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars (Central), Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan) and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) will serve as the head coaches for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 3-4 in South Florida.
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
Islanders celebrate 1 millionth fan at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders honored their 1,000,000th fan with an epic celebration at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Jennifer Belechto became the 1,000,000th fan to attend an Islanders game before they hosted the Dallas Stars. Almost immediately after Jennifer scanned her ticket, she and...
FOX Sports
Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin's 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after...
NHL
Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
Ducks to Celebrate Lunar New Year Friday at Honda Center
10,000 fans will receive commemorative coins presented by Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. The Ducks will celebrate Lunar New Year at Honda Center on Friday, Jan. 13 as the Ducks face off against the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. PT). 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Lunar New Year commemorative coin courtesy of Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel at arena exits.
NHL
Cech, soccer legend, gets in net against Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Petr Cech has traded in his goalie gloves and cleats for pads and skates. Cech, considered one of the greatest soccer goalies of all time, donned hockey gear Tuesday and Wednesday to get between the much-smaller pipes and face Chicago Blackhawks shooters at their practice facility. "Of course,...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ OTT - 16:31 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Ottawa. Explanation: Video review determined that Ottawa's Tim Stützle preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Brady Tkachuk's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Video Review: EDM @ LAK - 11:40 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - Goal Los Angeles. Explanation: A video review was initiated to further examine whether Adrian Kempe's shot entered the Edmonton net. Video review determined that the puck fully crossed the Edmonton goal line. The clock is reset to show 8:22 (11:38 elapsed time),...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets Tuesday for first of three straight at home
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will be back at the confines of Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night, hosting the Winnipeg Jets for the first of three straight games at home. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
