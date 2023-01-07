Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Penn State game day essentials
Indiana (10-5, 1-3) at Penn State (11-5, 2-3) Location: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261), University Park, Pa. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 54 Penn State 73 No. 23 Indiana 72. Series: Indiana leads 42-13. IU won last meeting 74-57 on Jan. 26, 2022. Penn State’s Micah...
Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino playing at an incredible level recently
Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino is playing at an incredible level recently. The 6-foot-6 point guard from Montverde Academy has done things matched recently at Indiana only by NBA lottery picks, and he’s No. 1 in the country in a key category among freshmen. Hood-Schifino and the Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3...
thedailyhoosier.com
Rapidly improving 2024 big man Derik Queen gives thoughts on IU basketball, overall recruitment
LAPORTE, Ind. — A year ago Derik Queen was toiling behind the scenes as a sophomore, not seeing the floor much for the prestigious Montverde Academy basketball program after transferring in from Baltimore, Md. Although he is a 5-star prospect, that first year wasn’t altogether surprising at the national...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana lands transfer commitments from defensive brother duo
Darryl Minor Jr., a linebacker transfer from UTEP, is heading to Bloomington to play for Indiana next season, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Joining him is brother Kobee Minor, a defensive back from Texas Tech. While Darryl didn’t record any stats for UTEP in 2022, he spent the 2021...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G announces hoops Players of the Week following first week of January
With another week in the books, the B1G announced some standout players heading into the middle of January. Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have earned B1G conference weekly honors. Edey has been named Player of the Week, while Hood-Schifino was honored with the Freshman of the Week award.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
wamwamfm.com
19 Year Old Hagen Knepp Prepares For Cancer Procedure and Shares Thoughts
A former Barr Reeve basketball standout will be having a big surgery this week, and the community is surrounding him and his family with prayers. 19-year-old Hagen Knepp was diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing a 12-hour “chemo bath” and procedure this Thursday. Greg Bateman had a chance to visit with Hagen on his home basketball court at Barr Reeve last week, and as always, he was positive and said he is thankful for this community and all the thoughts and prayers…
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health experts say there’s a good...
Fox 59
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
Fox 59
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
WTHI
Sycamore Cooper Neese buys entire Cloverdale High School boys basketball team shoes
Before playing basketball at Indiana State, Cooper Neese shined at Cloverdale High School. The ISU senior hasn't forgotten about his alma mater. Friday night while the Clovers were playing at Owen Valley Neese took Kyrie Flytrap 5 shoes that he purchased himself for every member of the Cloverdale team and left them in the locker room for the team when they got home. The Clovers wore them Saturday in their game versus Parke Heritage and plan to wear them the rest of the season.
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
BET
Black Librarian Group Cancels National Conference In 'Inhospitable' Indianapolis
The National Conference of African American Librarians (NCAAL) canceled its annual conference in Indianapolis amid controversy over the city’s library board’s refusal to permanently hire a Black woman as CEO. Protests and a petition campaign have urged the Indianapolis Public Library Board to appoint Nichelle Hayes, formerly the...
Comments / 0