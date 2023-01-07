Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oconee Co. woman arrested for meth distribution in drug round-up operation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after they started a drug operation round-up in September of 2022.
Woman arrested, 10,000 ecstasy pills found during a traffic stop in Anderson Co.
A woman was arrested and 10,000 ecstasy pills were found during a traffic stop in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
FOX Carolina
FBI, Greenville County deputies responding to healthcare facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI and Greenville County deputies are responding to a healthcare facility on Pelham Road. According to the FBI, they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH). FOX Carolina reached out to DMH about the investigation, but the business declined to...
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman sentenced after admitting to killing husband, solicitor says
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said a woman from Roebuck was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her husband. According to the solicitor, 55-year-old Shelia Denise Lebron shot her husband, Jasper Bernard Brian, 62, to death at the...
FBI investigation underway at Greenville Co. medical building
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation at Premier Medical Services and Diversified Medical Healthcare on Pelham Road.
Animal shelter feeling effects from abuse investigations
Anderson County PAWS is jam-packed as it is, but more so now after two large animal seizures in the Upstate.
wspa.com
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Honea Path
Soaring US egg prices put pressure on consumers, …. Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring. FBI investigation underway at Upstate medical building. We’re working to learn more about this multi-agency investigation that includes the FBI. What we’re told right now...
FOX Carolina
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Anderson County is addressing its jail issues with mental health care
Anderson County built a jail in the 1950s that looks and feels exactly like a jail built in the 1950s. It’s not adequate to withstand the pressures of the kind of population growth the county has seen in the past 12 years and it certainly wasn’t designed to treat the mental health crises of its inmates.
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in South Carolina
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning in Rutherford County.
WYFF4.com
Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
Elderly Upstate woman killed in weekend shooting
An elderly woman is dead and an investigation is ongoing after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. he Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4 PM Saturday afternoon to a reported shooting in Taylors.
Deputies search for suspect vehicle following road rage shooting in Oconee Co.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday.
Another Upstate woman dead in 2nd weekend shooting
Another Upstate woman is dead in a seemingly un-related shooting over the weekend. Pickens County Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Crest Way in Easley, Saturday.
WYFF4.com
GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
FOX Carolina
Easley police searching for runaway teen
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
FOX Carolina
20-year-old arrested, charged after hit-and-run that injured woman
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department said a woman is recovering after a hit-and-run incident that happened on Saturday, Jan. 7. Police said officers arrived on Lewis Street at 10 p.m. in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, police found a woman...
Comments / 0