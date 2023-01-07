ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI, Greenville County deputies responding to healthcare facility

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI and Greenville County deputies are responding to a healthcare facility on Pelham Road. According to the FBI, they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH). FOX Carolina reached out to DMH about the investigation, but the business declined to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman sentenced after admitting to killing husband, solicitor says

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said a woman from Roebuck was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her husband. According to the solicitor, 55-year-old Shelia Denise Lebron shot her husband, Jasper Bernard Brian, 62, to death at the...
ROEBUCK, SC
wspa.com

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Honea Path

Soaring US egg prices put pressure on consumers, …. Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring. FBI investigation underway at Upstate medical building. We’re working to learn more about this multi-agency investigation that includes the FBI. What we’re told right now...
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
HARTWELL, GA
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Anderson County is addressing its jail issues with mental health care

Anderson County built a jail in the 1950s that looks and feels exactly like a jail built in the 1950s. It’s not adequate to withstand the pressures of the kind of population growth the county has seen in the past 12 years and it certainly wasn’t designed to treat the mental health crises of its inmates.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Easley police searching for runaway teen

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

20-year-old arrested, charged after hit-and-run that injured woman

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department said a woman is recovering after a hit-and-run incident that happened on Saturday, Jan. 7. Police said officers arrived on Lewis Street at 10 p.m. in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, police found a woman...
BELTON, SC

