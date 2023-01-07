Newcastle and Brighton leading transfer battle for Dundee United teen sensation who could cost just £400k
NEWCASTLE and Brighton are chasing Dundee United’s teenage star Rory MacLeod.
The Scotland Under-17 striker, 16, is the latest hot property to be unearthed by the Premiership club.
Dundee-born MacLeod has made three appearances for United so far this season.
He became the club’s youngest player when he came off the bench in a win over Motherwell in February 2022.
The Terrors may be willing to sell for about £400,000 plus add-ons as English interest continues to build.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is eager to invest in some young talent to support the club's long-term growth.
In October, he said: "The thing for us is we are trying to provide long-term growth. We have a longer-term vision.
"For us, we have an ageing squad. We need to invest in more young players.
"It's a big part and we need to get the average (age) down."
Meanwhile, Brighton - who have developed players such as Ben White, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Moises Caicedo - continue to seek young players to add to their already impressive youth setup.
The Seagulls are currently at risk of losing star man Caicedo, who has been linked with a move to both Chelsea and Liverpool.
Caicedo, who joined Brighton for just £4.5million in early 2021, could leave the Amex Stadium for as much as £80m this month.
