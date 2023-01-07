I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products

DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals.

The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar.

The cup comes with a foldable spoon and an ingredients compartment Credit: TikTok/everythingerikar

It can be used for yogurt parfaits and overnight oats, according to Erika Credit: TikTok/everythingerikar

To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along with cooking content.

But this time, Erika has come across a cup at Dollar Tree she plans on regularly using that only cost her $1.25, as noted in a recent video.

WHAT THE CUP COMES WITH AND WHAT IT CAN BE USED FOR

It’s not just a traditional cup, as it comes with a couple of perks.

This includes a foldable spoon and has a compartment for “dry ingredients,” according to Erika.

She said the cup is “perfect for yogurt parfaits and overnight oats.”

Also, they should be able to be used for other dairy products such as smoothies and ice cream sundaes.

But Erika put the cup to test to make chocolate strawberry oats.

For the ingredients, she used half of a cup of oats, two tablespoons of chia seeds and about 50 percent of a bottle of a Fairlife-branded protein shake.

Additionally, Erika tops it off with diced strawberries and added some granolas and chocolate chips in the dry ingredients compartment.

Once done, you can put the container back together let the ingredients overnight sit in the fridge to use in the morning.

Erika refers to it as an “on-the-go” cup that she’ll use “over and over again.”

The cups also come in a few colors including grey, pink and green.

OAT CUP PRICE COMPARISSON

The price of oat cups could cost significantly more than other retailers.

For example, containers at Walmart range from $6 to $33.

And many on Amazon are listed for between $10 and $27.

As always, make sure you price compare and read the online reviews to help you make the best decision that fits your needs.

WHAT TO KNOW AS A DOLLAR TREE SHOPPER

Meanwhile, there are secrets you need to be aware of when shopping at Dollar Tree.

A super fan, who goes by Megan, revealed several of them that you can take advantage of.

This includes checking the party section and knowing the best days to shop.

Typically, Dollar Tree gets shipments in on Tuesday or Wednesday and Megan said that the best time to shop is the day after they arrive.

The best time to shop is between 10 am and 3 pm.

