ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Whf6x_0k7FnGFF00

DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals.

The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcDWp_0k7FnGFF00
The cup comes with a foldable spoon and an ingredients compartment Credit: TikTok/everythingerikar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hdj5n_0k7FnGFF00
It can be used for yogurt parfaits and overnight oats, according to Erika Credit: TikTok/everythingerikar

To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along with cooking content.

But this time, Erika has come across a cup at Dollar Tree she plans on regularly using that only cost her $1.25, as noted in a recent video.

WHAT THE CUP COMES WITH AND WHAT IT CAN BE USED FOR

It’s not just a traditional cup, as it comes with a couple of perks.

This includes a foldable spoon and has a compartment for “dry ingredients,” according to Erika.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLg1w_0k7FnGFF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jg2p0_0k7FnGFF00

She said the cup is “perfect for yogurt parfaits and overnight oats.”

Also, they should be able to be used for other dairy products such as smoothies and ice cream sundaes.

But Erika put the cup to test to make chocolate strawberry oats.

For the ingredients, she used half of a cup of oats, two tablespoons of chia seeds and about 50 percent of a bottle of a Fairlife-branded protein shake.

Additionally, Erika tops it off with diced strawberries and added some granolas and chocolate chips in the dry ingredients compartment.

Once done, you can put the container back together let the ingredients overnight sit in the fridge to use in the morning.

Erika refers to it as an “on-the-go” cup that she’ll use “over and over again.”

The cups also come in a few colors including grey, pink and green.

OAT CUP PRICE COMPARISSON

The price of oat cups could cost significantly more than other retailers.

For example, containers at Walmart range from $6 to $33.

And many on Amazon are listed for between $10 and $27.

As always, make sure you price compare and read the online reviews to help you make the best decision that fits your needs.

WHAT TO KNOW AS A DOLLAR TREE SHOPPER

Meanwhile, there are secrets you need to be aware of when shopping at Dollar Tree.

A super fan, who goes by Megan, revealed several of them that you can take advantage of.

This includes checking the party section and knowing the best days to shop.

Typically, Dollar Tree gets shipments in on Tuesday or Wednesday and Megan said that the best time to shop is the day after they arrive.

The best time to shop is between 10 am and 3 pm.

For more related stories, a chef reveals six healthy Aldi finds for as low as $3.

And a Target super fan revealed the section to look for to find markdowns of up to 70 percent.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
New York Post

‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people

A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart.  She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories.  The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand.  ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
962K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy