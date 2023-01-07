Sheff Weds 2 Newcastle 1: Toon fans raging as offside Windass goal allowed to stand with no VAR in shock FA Cup defeat

THE LONG wait for Newcastle’s first major domestic trophy will end soon. We all know that.

It might be in the Carabao Cup this season. It could even be in the Premier League, however unlikely.

But this blockbuster of an FA Cup tie was yet another lesson that you can have a very good manager, decent squad and all the money in the world, but winning that first trophy to usher in a golden era is not straightforward.

Eddie Howe’s in-form team, with just one defeat this season against Liverpool, were left on their backsides by a League One side, who more than deserved their spot in the fourth round.

In a world where even the most expensive football stadiums all look the same inside, Hillsborough remains one of THE finest arenas but it has not had many great nights over recent years.

But Darren Moore’s fearless team ensured that this corner of Sheffield was absolutely rocking while Newcastle’s fans were left to digest yet another poor Cup exit.

They were dumped out of the third round by Cambridge last season and were undone by Josh Windass, son of former striker Dean.

Windass’ first goal should have been ruled out for offside but there was no VAR. Yet Newcastle could not complain too much as Bruno Guimaraes' strike, which brought it back to 2-1, was also offside.

Incredibly, Windass had only scored five times until this season but a hat-trick on Monday, against Cambridge funnily enough, saw him return to the goals trail and he could easily have left with the matchball once again.

Due to Newcastle’s current situation, where they have progressed quicker than expected under Howe, there will be no major recriminations.

But here is the club whose last major domestic trophy was the FA Cup in 1955 and that poor run over the decades is because the team have put in so many performances like this.

Yet Windass took his chances in complete contrast to £60million striker Alexander Isak who started only his fourth game for Newcastle - and first since September - and was taken off at half-time.

Isak, who arrived from Real Sociedad for a club record fee, has some catching up to do as he had been sidelined since September 17 with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old should have scored at least one of his four first-half chances and Newcastle’s fans will have to develop some patience as it will be a few weeks, at least, before Isak is anywhere near as sharp as he needs to be.

The Swede was denied by a flash save from Cameron Dawson but his header was too near the Wednesday keeper.

Isak was put clean through by the impressive Manquillo but despite a couple of touches, hammered a shot straight at the legs of Dawson. He then wellied a low free-kick into the Wednesday wall and then displayed a complete lack of belief when attempting to lob Dawson but the shot drifted harmlessly away from goal.

At half-time, aside from Howe replacing Isak with Chris Wood, Wednesday boss Moore took off the struggling Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for Dennis Adeniran.

And midfielder Adeniran, who failed to make an appearance in four years at Everton, made an instant impact. He found a way past Sven Botman and squared the ball for Windass who got across Jamaal Lascelles to score.

But the player getting all the plaudits was George Byers who started the move with a brilliant turn, taking out a couple of Newcastle players.

But if that was a bit lucky, due to the lack of VAR, there was certainly nothing ropey about Wednesday’s second.

Joelinton stuck out a leg to put the ball in the direction of Michael Smith and his pass released Windass who lashed a first-time shot from outside the area past Martin Dubravka.

With his first kick of the game, sub Kieran Trippier delivered the corner which saw Newcastle pull one back. Wood’s header was saved by Dawson but it fell to an offside Guimaraes.

Windass was denied a hat-trick when Dubravka got the finest of touches to tip a 25-yard free-kick onto the woodwork

Naturally, there were nervous moments at the end. Wood should have scored but scooped an easy chance into a gleeful Wednesday Kop.

Yet when referee Michael Salisbury blew his whistle, those supporters who have witnessed so dross over the years celebrated so wildly, the old concrete stands were shaking.

If Wednesday keep playing like this in the League then, surely, they will be back in the second tier of English football. For a club of this size, this is the bare minimum.

Newcastle fans were infuriated after full-time as they took to Twitter to lash out after Windass' first goal in a match that had no VAR and saw Alan Shearer raging in the press box.

One supporter tweeted: "This Newcastle game shows how incompetent officials are and why VAR is needed."

Another posted: "Anyone who wants VAR out of the game turn on the Newcastle game to see how unbelievably bad linesmen are."

A third commented: "Never gonna slag VAR off again after watching this Newcastle game."