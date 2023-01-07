MLS: Charlotte FC announce signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley

Charlotte FC have announced the signing of Premier League veteran Ashley Westwood on a contract until 2024.

The 32-year-old, who has a decade of experience in England's top flight with Aston Villa and Burnley , will occupy an international roster slot for the 2023 MLS season.

The move is subject to visa approval and international clearance, but will see the midfielder play outside of English football for the first time in his career.

Speaking about the move, Charlotte's sporting director Zoran Krneta said: 'Ashley is a versatile, hard-working midfielder who comes to Charlotte after a successful ten-year career in the Premier League, where he has been a pivotal player for both of his clubs.

'His experience at the highest level will provide valuable leadership in our locker room, and his ability as a set piece specialist will add quality in a key phase of the game.

'Acquiring a former Premier League player of his quality on a free transfer is a big achievement and demonstrates that players believe in what we are building at Charlotte FC and see the Carolinas as an attractive destination.'

Westwood made 286 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals.

Westwood hasn't played a game since April 2022 after fracturing his ankle in a game against West Ham but was back in training at Burnley - who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Burnley is now managed by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, and is first place in the English Championship - England's second tier of soccer.

Last week, Kompany admitted that Westwood could leave after six years at the club, but would not say where he might go.

'He is someone who has done a lot for the club and it is someone who I hold personally in high regard,' Kompany said.

'Coming from his injury, I have said to him if there is an opportunity that is a once in the lifetime at this stage of his career after a big injury then we will look into it for him and that is exactly what we are doing.

'I can't confirm anything just yet but it is not a secret that we are allowing him to have a look into it.'

Charlotte finished ninth in the Eastern Conference in its first season in Major League Soccer with 42 points, six shy of the final playoff place.

Their 2023 Major League Soccer season starts on February 25 at home against New England Revolution.