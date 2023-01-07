Illinois Democrats push to further expand abortion, gender care access

Read full article on original website
Education, taxes are officials’ priorities
Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining the House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will surface.
UPDATED: Pritzker signs assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban
SPRINGFIELD — On the first full day of his second term, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 9th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- The 2023 Iowa Legislature begins today with the GOP in firm control of the agenda since Republicans occupy 65% of the seats in the Iowa House and Senate. Republicans have what's called a super majority in the Senate. With 34 of the 50 votes, Democrats will be unable to block Republican Governor Kim Reynolds' nominees for appointed positions in state government. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says it's been a remarkable turn around for Senate Republicans, who held just 18 seats at this time 12 years ago. In the House, Republicans hold 64 of the 100 seats. House Speaker Pat Grassley says each of Iowa's 99 counties is now represented by at least one House Republican. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls") says Democrats intend to shine a light on Republican efforts to enact new abortion restrictions and send public money to private schools.
