Illinois Democrats push to further expand abortion, gender care access

(Des Moines) -- The 2023 Iowa Legislature begins today with the GOP in firm control of the agenda since Republicans occupy 65% of the seats in the Iowa House and Senate. Republicans have what's called a super majority in the Senate. With 34 of the 50 votes, Democrats will be unable to block Republican Governor Kim Reynolds' nominees for appointed positions in state government. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says it's been a remarkable turn around for Senate Republicans, who held just 18 seats at this time 12 years ago. In the House, Republicans hold 64 of the 100 seats. House Speaker Pat Grassley says each of Iowa's 99 counties is now represented by at least one House Republican. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls") says Democrats intend to shine a light on Republican efforts to enact new abortion restrictions and send public money to private schools.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO