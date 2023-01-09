Penny Hardaway, Nike to release sneaker inspired by Lester Middle

Nike is releasing a new pair of Penny Hardaway’s signature sneakers. And this one has a special tie to Memphis.

Nike is dropping a pair of its Air Max Penny 1 with a black and yellow colorway inspired by Lester Middle School, according to a report on Saturday from pop culture media outlet Complex.

Hardaway began his coaching career at Lester Middle in 2012.

The Lester Middle-themed Air Max Penny 1 is scheduled to retail in fall 2023 for $180 and will be available in sizes 6 through 15.

The sneaker’s colorway will not officially be called the “Lester,” according to Complex, since it is not an actual collaboration with Lester Middle.

Originally released in 1995, the Air Max Penny 1 was Hardaway’s first Nike signature shoe. It initially returned as a retro in 2000.

Hardaway served as head coach at Lester Middle from 2012-15 before moving on to coach East High School and ultimately being hired as Memphis’ head coach in 2018.