ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Penny Hardaway, Nike to release sneaker inspired by Lester Middle

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FOSy_0k7Fe2ID00

Nike is releasing a new pair of Penny Hardaway’s signature sneakers. And this one has a special tie to Memphis.

Nike is dropping a pair of its Air Max Penny 1 with a black and yellow colorway inspired by Lester Middle School, according to a report on Saturday from pop culture media outlet Complex.

Hardaway began his coaching career at Lester Middle in 2012.

The Lester Middle-themed Air Max Penny 1 is scheduled to retail in fall 2023 for $180 and will be available in sizes 6 through 15.

The sneaker’s colorway will not officially be called the “Lester,” according to Complex, since it is not an actual collaboration with Lester Middle.

Originally released in 1995, the Air Max Penny 1 was Hardaway’s first Nike signature shoe. It initially returned as a retro in 2000.

Hardaway served as head coach at Lester Middle from 2012-15 before moving on to coach East High School and ultimately being hired as Memphis’ head coach in 2018.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

WDIA makes history with 1st Black female program director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WDIA, the first radio station in the country to be programmed for black listeners, is promoting 95.7 Hallelujah FM‘s Tracy Bethea to be its new program director, a role that had been held by the late Bobby O’Jay. Many listeners tuned in Wednesday to hear that the radio veteran will become the station’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

How Ernest Strickland is helping Black businesses in Memphis

Ernest Strickland is the president and CEO of the Black Business Association of Memphis. Strickland has led a multitude of successful economic and workforce development projects throughout his career. Strickland comes to the BBA after a stellar 15-year career with the Greater Memphis Chamber. In his last role at the chamber, Ernest served as SVP of workforce. He launched Memphis’ community-wide workforce development initiative, Upskill 901, a program aimed at training 10,000 individuals over three years.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Funeral services set for Memphis rapper Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, known as Gangsta Boo, who passed away New Year’s Day. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, beginning at 7 p.m. at Raligarten in midtown Memphis. The funeral service is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 980 Stateline Rd. in Southaven, Mississippi.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens new location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group. The circumstances around her death...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Sports and Event Center holds first event Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sounds of whistles and buzzers signaled life had started at the brand-new Memphis Sports and Event Center on Saturday. The $60 million dollar facility is the first part of the new Liberty Park in Midtown -- an exciting project breathing new life to the historic fairgrounds. It’s also something city leaders have been trying to get off the ground since 2005.
MEMPHIS, TN
Garden & Gun

Meet the Pitmaster Who’s Cooked Rendezvous Ribs for Three Decades

Since Henry Morris took over the pits at Memphis’s world-famous Rendezvous barbecue restaurant from founder Charlie Vergos thirty-three years ago, he’s cooked an estimated 1.6 million slabs of its distinctive charbroiled, dry-rubbed ribs. (If anyone alive can claim they’ve cooked more, raise your tongs.) Before those pits need loading again, we wanted to find out a bit more about Morris and his barbecue secrets.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Multiple cars broken into around Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over half a dozen cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Midtown Memphis area. According to an ABC24 crew on the scene, officers responded to at least five break-ins at Aldo's on Cooper Street and at least one at the Malco Studio on the Square.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Police say the victim sustained non-critical injuries from the assault. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Store owner finds stolen items on Facebook Marketplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man who broke into an HVAC supply store on Christmas Eve was arrested after police say the business owner saw him selling the stolen items on Facebook. The owner of Garrett Supply Company in Northeast Memphis said the burglar was caught on camera smashing the front door of his store and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy