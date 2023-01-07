ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

There ain't no reunion like an S Club reunion! Hit 90s band S Club 7 joining forces 25 years later

By Katie Hind Consultant Editor Showbusiness For The Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

They were one of the biggest pop phenomena of the 90s, winning the hearts of millions of young fans and notching up several number one hits.

And now The Mail on Sunday can reveal that band S Club 7 are reforming 25 years after they first found fame on a BBC television show – with a combined age of 300.

They were best known for their hits Bring It All Back, S Club Party, Reach and Never Had a Dream Come True.

All seven of the group have agreed to the comeback, which has been masterminded by music mogul Simon Fuller – the man who put them together in 1998 after the Spice Girls, his previous band, sacked him as their manager.

He called each of the seven stars – Rachel Stevens, 44, Tina Barrett, 46, Jon Lee, 40, Paul Cattermole, 45, Bradley McIntosh, 41, Jo O'Meara, 43, and Hannah Spearritt, 40 – in person to suggest the project and made it clear it would only work if all of them were to agree.

Their comeback is expected to be announced to huge fanfare in the coming weeks where they will reveal the details of the reunion.

They are planning a huge tour for the summer, though they are discussing whether this will have to be put back to Christmas due to O'Meara's back injury which has seen her undergo four operations to remove part of a slipped disc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNevT_0k7FXXe000

Friends say that she is currently struggling to walk but is hopeful of a full recovery.

One source close to the project said: 'Simon Fuller saw the value in this, S Club 7 had a huge following of all ages who he thinks will want to go and see them for nostalgia reasons.

'Their songs were so upbeat and fun, it is a massive commercial opportunity for them all, particularly Simon.'

It is understood that Fuller came up with the plan after he was unable to spearhead a 25th anniversary celebration with the Spice Girls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QH38V_0k7FXXe000

S Club 7's comeback hasn't been without its difficulties – Fuller and the other band members spent months trying to track down Lee, who had ceased contact with all of them and was living a quiet life off grid, according to those close to him.

Fuller put S Club 7 together after he was fired by the Spice Girls for 'creative differences' following a rumoured relationship with band member Emma Bunton – which they both denied.

They made their name on BBC show Miami 7 and a year later, in 1999, their debut hit Bring It All Back went to number one. They went on o enjoy three more and cracked America with their hit Never Had A Dream Come True.

However, in 2002, Cattermole quit the band. A year later they decided to disband the group and Fuller launched a follow up project, S Club Juniors.

Stevens went onto enjoy a solo career and she came runner up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qdaer_0k7FXXe000

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Advocate

Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert

German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Popculture

Comedy Actor Finally Marries After Lengthy Engagement

Comedian Joshua Tan, 32, and his fiancée, Zoen Tay, 25, are now married. The Singaporean movie star and his now-doctor wife got engaged in 2019. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on Dec. 26 at Raffles Hotel in Singapore. According to the entertainment and lifestyle series Just Swipe Lah, per 8 Days, there was "nary a dry eye in the house" once the bride made her entrance. Elsewhere in the ceremony, Joshua and his Ah Boys To Men co-stars, Maxi Lim, Tosh Zhang, Noah Yap, Charlie Lim, and Bunz led a rap performance. Meanwhile, the bride's side was represented by singer and influencer Aden Tan, who portrayed Lin Da Lang from the 2009 Taiwanese idol drama Hi My Sweetheart. Joshua and Zoen dated long distance for five years though Zoen revealed to 8 Days that Joshua, an Australian citizen, frequently flew back to his native country to see her while she was studying medicine at UNSW Sydney, from which she graduated earlier this year.
EW.com

Anetra wrote her RuPaul's Drag Race song 'Walk That F---ing Duck' after taking an edible

Do you smell that? It's like something's burning. Is that Anetra's p---y? Yes, it is, and it burned bright on Friday's RuPaul's Drag Race premiere as season 15's first challenge winner. Now, on the debut episode of EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), the Las Vegas queen exclusively reveals how she devised her talent show number that's had the internet talking (and walking that f---ing duck) all weekend.
Closer Weekly

Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast

For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

721K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy