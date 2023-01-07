There ain't no reunion like an S Club reunion! Hit 90s band S Club 7 joining forces 25 years later

They were one of the biggest pop phenomena of the 90s, winning the hearts of millions of young fans and notching up several number one hits.

And now The Mail on Sunday can reveal that band S Club 7 are reforming 25 years after they first found fame on a BBC television show – with a combined age of 300.

They were best known for their hits Bring It All Back, S Club Party, Reach and Never Had a Dream Come True.

All seven of the group have agreed to the comeback, which has been masterminded by music mogul Simon Fuller – the man who put them together in 1998 after the Spice Girls, his previous band, sacked him as their manager.

He called each of the seven stars – Rachel Stevens, 44, Tina Barrett, 46, Jon Lee, 40, Paul Cattermole, 45, Bradley McIntosh, 41, Jo O'Meara, 43, and Hannah Spearritt, 40 – in person to suggest the project and made it clear it would only work if all of them were to agree.

Their comeback is expected to be announced to huge fanfare in the coming weeks where they will reveal the details of the reunion.

They are planning a huge tour for the summer, though they are discussing whether this will have to be put back to Christmas due to O'Meara's back injury which has seen her undergo four operations to remove part of a slipped disc.

Friends say that she is currently struggling to walk but is hopeful of a full recovery.

One source close to the project said: 'Simon Fuller saw the value in this, S Club 7 had a huge following of all ages who he thinks will want to go and see them for nostalgia reasons.

'Their songs were so upbeat and fun, it is a massive commercial opportunity for them all, particularly Simon.'

It is understood that Fuller came up with the plan after he was unable to spearhead a 25th anniversary celebration with the Spice Girls.

S Club 7's comeback hasn't been without its difficulties – Fuller and the other band members spent months trying to track down Lee, who had ceased contact with all of them and was living a quiet life off grid, according to those close to him.

Fuller put S Club 7 together after he was fired by the Spice Girls for 'creative differences' following a rumoured relationship with band member Emma Bunton – which they both denied.

They made their name on BBC show Miami 7 and a year later, in 1999, their debut hit Bring It All Back went to number one. They went on o enjoy three more and cracked America with their hit Never Had A Dream Come True.

However, in 2002, Cattermole quit the band. A year later they decided to disband the group and Fuller launched a follow up project, S Club Juniors.

Stevens went onto enjoy a solo career and she came runner up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.