Damar Hamlin continues to make progress and his neurological function is 'excellent'

Damar Hamlin 's neurological function is said to be 'excellent' as the Buffalo Bills safety continues to make progress following his on-field cardiac arrest on Monday.

The 24-year-old has shown encouraging signs in recent days and doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided an update Saturday afternoon.

The Bills released the details, with the statement on their official Twitter account reading: 'Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.

'He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.'

The Bills were given a big surprise on Friday when Hamlin spoke to them via FaceTime, saying 'love you boys' and flexing his arm muscles following the removal of his breathing tube.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the press after the interaction with Hamlin and attempted to describe the scene to reporters, but admitted he 'probably won't be able to do it justice.'

'Amazing, touching, to see Damar,' McDermott began. 'No. 1, through my own eyes. I know that's something I've been looking forward to, kind of needing to see I guess. And then to watch the reaction in the room with the players and the staff and the team.'

Hamlin collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest following a tackle with Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Monday Night Football matchup.

The Bills player was rushed to the hospital and Higgins led the well wishes sent to Hamlin on Twitter, writing: 'My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIslandthe Hamlin Family. I'm praying that you pull through bro. Love.'

On the play the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin was injured, Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit the defensive back in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins' shoulders and helmet to drag him down.

Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

The Bills safety was surrounded by players from both sides and treated for 16 minutes before being immobilized and taken off the field. While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his playing uniform was cut off.

Players on both teams were visibly stunned by what had happened and many were in tears on the field.

Many players embraced, including quarterbacks Buffalo's Josh Allen and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. The game was postponed by the NFL and has since been canceled .

Hamlin, who was previously under sedation, started communicating to doctors in writing on Wednesday, and asked who won Monday's game a day later.

The NFL announced league-wide plans in place to support Hamlin, including special warmup t-shirts , in the final NFL regular season weekend .

The football world has come together in the wake of Hamlin's collapse with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell praising the reaction in a letter to fans earlier on Saturday.

He also expressed hope Hamlin might be able to watch his teammates in the hospital when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bills still have a chance of being the top seed in the AFC playoffs.