North Carolina State

Teen Mom 2 star dead in ‘suspected homicide’ at 29 after being ‘found by a housekeeper’

By Kylie Parham
 4 days ago
A FORMER Teen Mom star has been found dead at age 29 in a shocking suspected homicide case.

MTV alumni Jenelle Evans has mourned the loss of her ex-best friend Taylor Lewis after the tragic news broke on Friday.

Jenelle's ex-best friend was found dead on Thursday Credit: MTV
Taylor was featured on Teen Mom in 2012 Credit: MTV
The girls had a falling out and hadn't spoken in years Credit: Facebook/ Taylor Lewis

The 29-year-old North Carolina native was found dead in an Eden hotel on January 5th.

Taylor's sister Haylee Lewis spoke about her passing in a conversation with In Touch, where she claimed the cause of her death is "still unknown."

She explained that police are investigating a potential homicide, saying: “I’ve been speaking with detectives too, and they are saying they saw footage of two men with Taylor in the hotel room."

Haylee also added that her sister was found by a housekeeper “hours later.”

JENELLE'S MESSAGE

On her social media accounts, Jenelle, 30, mourned the loss of Taylor, who had previously appeared on Teen Mom 2.

The MTV alum shared throwback photos with her late friend in a series of Instagram Stories on Friday.

She captioned her post: "RIP Sweet Angel."

The former Teen Mom star opened up about her loss in her lengthy Facebook post.

"Taylor, what happened?! We were once best friends, and we went our separate ways because of the different crowds we chose to hang out with," Jenelle began.

She continued: "I wanted to see you eventually flourish as a woman from a distance but was always rooting for you.

"I don’t know what happened, but I am very saddened to hear this news and hope you’re resting easy.

"I’m so sorry, and sending your family prayers."

In the next post, Jenelle also advised her followers: "If your friends message you, just respond back.

"See how they are doing. Check up on them."

TRAGIC LOSS

Taylor is survived by her daughter Jordan Ashlee Nikole Lewis, and her former baby daddy, Courtland Rogers.

On her Twitter profile, Taylor described Jordan as "the best thing that has ever happened to me."

LOVE TRIANGLE

Taylor was Cortland's first wife, and they welcomed their daughter Jordan in 2011.

Shortly after they split, he began dating Jenelle and in 2012 the new couple tied the knot.

Courtland was married to Jenelle for about a month before she filed for divorce.

While Jenelle and her husband David Eason, 34, are the parents of their five-year-old daughter Ensley.

She shares her eight-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, 34, and 13-year-old son Jace with Andrew Lewis.

TEEN MOM ALUM

The blonde once appeared on Teen Mom 2 when Jenelle confided in her about her own pregnancy with Cortland in January of 2014.

“I did relapse [on heroin] one time and that was when I met Courtland,” Jenelle recalled at the time.

“Me and him, we got married only after three months of dating. I’m so mad at myself for marrying someone that I didn’t think through.”

She continued: “I went to the doctor the other day ‘cause I was sick. And they were like, ‘We can’t give you a chest X-ray because you’re pregnant.’”

Jenelle eventually decided to abort the pregnancy, claiming she was "upset" with herself.

BROKEN FRIENDSHIP

The MTV star and her ex-friend had a falling out shortly after, though the reason behind the fight was never revealed.

However, in October of 2013, Jenelle replied to a fan's tweet, writing: “Correction Taylor and I are not friends.”

After Taylor's passing, Jenelle revealed that her late friend had reached out earlier this year, though the two never reconciled.

“I’m so sorry and sending your family prayers. I feel awful for not answering her in March 2022, but I felt like she wasn’t doing her best," she wrote in her ex-friend's social media tribute.

Taylor shared her daughter Jordan with Jenelle's ex Cortland Credit: Facebook/ Taylor Lewis
Jenelle paid tribute to her lost friend on social media

