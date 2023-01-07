Why are Buffalo Bills players wearing ‘3’ patch on their NFL jerseys?

BUFFALO BILLS players step out for the first time on Sunday since Damar Hamlin's collapse.

The Bills team end an emotional week with a game against their AFC East rivals the New England Patriots.

Just six days beforehand, their game with the Cincinnati Bengals was canceled.

It came after Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed CPR after a cardiac arrest.

NFL players are paying tribute to Hamlin as he recovers from his frightening ordeal.

Why are the Buffalo Bills wearing a No 3 patch?

The No 3 patch is a tribute to Damar Hamlin, who is recovering after a cardiac arrest.

The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field last Monday and rushed to a Cincinnati ICU.

He wears the No 3 jersey for the Bills.

What other tributes are there for Damar Hamlin?

The NFL announced there will be league-wide tributes to Damar Hamlin in week 18.

All teams are given the option to pay tribute in a number of ways.

Sides can outline the No 3 on the 30-yard line on their field in Bills red or blue.

Players also have an option of wearing a 'Love for Damar 3' shirt during the warmups.

Teams were also given a public address announcement by the league that they have been encouraged to read.

What's the latest on his health?

Damar Hamlin is still in hospital in Cincinnati but making progress.

He woke up earlier this week and communicated with doctors in writing.

And overnight on Thursday his breathing tube was removed which meant he could speak again.

Hamlin made a video call to his Bills teammates and told them 'love you boys'.

Doctors hope he can make a full recovery but there is no timeline.

The Bills released a statement on Saturday afternoon with an update.

It read: "Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.

"He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent."