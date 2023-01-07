ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart gives birth to a baby girl called Joni

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart has announced she's given birth to a baby girl called Joni.

The actress, 29, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the heartwarming news, uploading a picture of her little one asleep in her cot.

The birth comes after Jessamy - who plays Liberty Savage in the Channel 4 soap - opened up about her and husband Ryan O'Gorman's difficult journey to becoming parents.

Introducing her little girl to the world, Jessamy penned on her Instagram post: 'Our little girl Joni Drew O’Gorman 04/01/2023 8lb4.

'After every storm comes a rainbow and this rainbow came on the anniversary of of us first finding out we were pregnant.

'We are besotted. @lwhhomebirthteam & @liverpoolwomens I owe you the world xxx.'

Jessamy's post was met with a plethora of well wishes from her fans, showbiz pals and Hollyoaks co-stars.

Anna Passey, who plays her onscreen sister Sienna Blake wrote: 'Oh Jess! What a little angel. Good work superhero! Can’t wait to meet her! Congratulations to you and Ry xx.'

While Nancy Osborne actress Jessica Fox shared: 'The biggest congratulations! You are you an absolute Wonder Woman and Joni is perfect in every way xxx.'

Steph Waring who plays Cindy Cunningham gushed: 'Congratulations to you both what a perfect beautiful gift! Welcome to the world Joni.'

While former Mandy Richardson actress Sarah Jayne Dunn penned: 'Oh my, congratulations you guys, she is just perfect.'

Jessamy first announced her happy news back in August.

The TV star posted a sweet snap showing off her blossoming baby bump alongside a picture of an adorable wooden ornament with 'Our little rainbow due December 2022' engraved on it.

While sharing the news with her Instagram followers, she also revealed it has been a difficult journey to parenthood for the couple.

Writing alongside the sweet snaps, Jessamy wrote: 'Baby O'G, you are so loved already.

'Our little rainbow, due December 2022. Getting to this point has been a journey for us - the road to parenthood often is, so to anyone reading this heavy hearted on their own baby journey, I see you and I feel you.'

Jessamy and her husband married in November 2021 in a winter wonderland wedding after Ryan popped the question in December 2020.

The actress shared a slew of stunning snaps from their big day which was held at Iscoyd Park, a country house on the borders of North Wales, with several romantic outside shots of them kissing in the snow.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Jessamy has shared several snaps on social media in which she showcased her growing bump.

While the soap star also cradled her stomach while documenting her last day on Hollyoaks before maternity leave in December.

Meanwhile on New Year's Eve last week, Jessamy detailed waiting for her baby's arrival, remarking it was unlikely the tot would be born in 2022.

The actress also reflected on her heartbreaking baby loss, noting that 2022 had been 'a year of two halves' thanks to the tragedy and the subsequent pregnancy.

She penned: 'What. A. Year! I am writing this as we patiently wait for our little one to make their appearance earth-side. I think a 2022 baby is fast becoming out of the question.

'I feel so bloomin’ grateful right now but this year has also been the most challenging one of my life. Baby loss hit me harder than anything ever has before. February to April - is a dark blur BUT August onwards has been a pure joy.

'A real year of two halves. I have been so lucky to have had an amazing pregnancy, unwavering support from friends and family, and some very dear people have come into/back into my life just when I needed them the most. I can’t see this year out without thanking them from the bottom of my heart.

'Sending so much love to everyone this NY but an extra squeeze to anyone who feels like this has been one they won’t forget in a hurry (and not always for the best reasons)'

