Watch Liverpool keeper Alisson ‘go full Karius’ with incredible blunder to hand Wolves lead in FA Cup clash

LIVERPOOL goalkeeper Alisson gifted Wolves a first-half lead at Anfield after committing a hilarious blunder.

The Reds hosted their Premier League counterparts as they kicked off their FA Cup campaign.

Alisson couldn't believe his mistake Credit: AFP

Boss Jurgen Klopp fielded a strong XI, electing NOT to rotate first choice goalkeeper Alisson for regular cup stopper Caoimhin Kelleher.

But after the Brazilian's mistake, Klopp may wish he had given his No1 the weekend off.

On 26 minutes, Alisson received the ball under little pressure in his own box.

He bafflingly passed it straight to Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes, with the Portuguese international almost not believing his luck.

Regardless he made no mistake, controlling the ball before smacking it into the back of the net.

The error reminded fans of former Reds stopper Loris Karius' terrible Champions League final gaffe against Real Madrid in 2018.

