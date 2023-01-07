ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Long Beach / County Farm Rd. EX 28

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of I-10 westbound near County Farm Road exit 28 are completely blocked after an 18-wheeler spilled steel beams onto the interstate. Trooper Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says delays could last up to 5 hours. To get the latest traffic updates,...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: Gulfport stabbing victim identified; Search still on for suspected killer

Temperatures have already reached their high for today. It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain is a result of a cold front moving through South Mississippi will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well as breezy winds from the south-southwest. Many of us will see some downpours, and most of us will hear some rumbles of thunder. A few of us, could see some strong thunderstorms with straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail in South MS. Our risk is a marginal risk which is 1 out of 5. Our rain chances will decrease once storms move out of our area, around 5 PM. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder

Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra is performing two tribute concerts this weekend in celebration of MLK Day Monday. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. It is going to be cold and windy today. We expect...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Coast gets Mega Millions fever as jackpot grows to $1.3B

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi residents have caught Mega Millions fever, hoping Friday the 13th will be their lucky day to become rich. Right now, the pot is at $1.3 billion, and even if no one wins, it’s been good for business. At Fayard’s on Canal Road in...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi

Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. |. Starting on...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Daiquiri Shop at Beau Rivage

Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula-Gautier School District will switch to new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year

PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. In the past, more than 150 people helped grow produce like fruits and vegetables. The garden was destroyed due to previous hurricane storms, but volunteers are gathering Monday the 16th to help clean it up.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Biloxi project could begin soon

Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Gulfport Police has announced that a second suspect...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gardenia Tea Room in Waveland offers elegant afternoon tea, treats

Beginning in summer of 2022, the first group of Mississippi Teacher Residency Program students began studying at USM with support from a $2 million grant from the State Department of Education. Anna Ehrgott discusses upcoming MDOT projects. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. It's 2023 and we're looking back and forward...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Search on for ‘armed & dangerous’ murder suspect after 2 people stabbed in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a man they say stabbed two people Wednesday night, killing one and injuring the other. Deondre Travon McGill, 28, is described as a black man, approximately 6′02″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be traveling in a 2013 brown Subaru Legacy with Mississippi plate JGQ7914. He is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
GULFPORT, MS

