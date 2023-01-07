Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum’s paper plane contest shows the sky is the limit
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Aspiring young pilots had their flying abilities tested through some creative paper folding. The sky was the limit at the second annual John C. Robinson “Brown Condor Association” Paper Airplane Contest hosted by the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport. But folding paper can...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Long Beach / County Farm Rd. EX 28
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of I-10 westbound near County Farm Road exit 28 are completely blocked after an 18-wheeler spilled steel beams onto the interstate. Trooper Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says delays could last up to 5 hours. To get the latest traffic updates,...
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: Gulfport stabbing victim identified; Search still on for suspected killer
Temperatures have already reached their high for today. It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain is a result of a cold front moving through South Mississippi will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well as breezy winds from the south-southwest. Many of us will see some downpours, and most of us will hear some rumbles of thunder. A few of us, could see some strong thunderstorms with straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail in South MS. Our risk is a marginal risk which is 1 out of 5. Our rain chances will decrease once storms move out of our area, around 5 PM. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s.
WLOX
Bay St. Louis fish fry raises money for families of Sgt. Robin, Officer Estorffe
Get ready for another cold night! Temperatures will drop quickly this evening, and we’ll be in the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning. You may see some patchy frost. It’s important to protect people, pets, and plants tonight from the cold. Sunday will be beautiful, and we'll warm up into the 70s later this upcoming week.
WLOX
Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder
Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra is performing two tribute concerts this weekend in celebration of MLK Day Monday. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. It is going to be cold and windy today. We expect...
WLOX
Coast gets Mega Millions fever as jackpot grows to $1.3B
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi residents have caught Mega Millions fever, hoping Friday the 13th will be their lucky day to become rich. Right now, the pot is at $1.3 billion, and even if no one wins, it’s been good for business. At Fayard’s on Canal Road in...
WLOX
Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi
Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. |. Starting on...
WLOX
MLK Day of Services volunteers help clean up Pearl River County community
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County community members came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory by giving back to their community. Picayune’s MLK group organized a community cleanup day. The goal of the group is to continue King’s legacy of giving back.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with The Daiquiri Shop at Beau Rivage
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’...
WLOX
West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District will switch to new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
Temperatures have already reached their high for today. It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain is a result of a cold front moving through South Mississippi will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well as breezy winds from the south-southwest. Many of us will see some downpours, and most of us will hear some rumbles of thunder. A few of us, could see some strong thunderstorms with straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail in South MS. Our risk is a marginal risk which is 1 out of 5. Our rain chances will decrease once storms move out of our area, around 5 PM. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s.
WLOX
‘It really hit home:’ Biloxi woman who sang with Elvis reflects on Lisa Marie’s sudden death
South Mississippi residents have caught Mega Millions fever, hoping Friday the 13th will be their lucky day to become rich. Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese and retired coach Prince Jones remember MLK. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. As Martin Luther King Day approaches, many people remember how the Civil Rights...
WLOX
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Beginning in summer...
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Scene cleared after semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck overturned in Biloxi early Friday morning, but the scene is now clear. The incident happened on Caillavet Street, near the Percy Street intersection. Traffic was slightly backed up in the area as crews worked to clear the crash. A car drove under the semi-truck,...
WLOX
Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. In the past, more than 150 people helped grow produce like fruits and vegetables. The garden was destroyed due to previous hurricane storms, but volunteers are gathering Monday the 16th to help clean it up.
WLOX
Biloxi project could begin soon
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Gulfport Police has announced that a second suspect...
WLOX
Gardenia Tea Room in Waveland offers elegant afternoon tea, treats
Beginning in summer of 2022, the first group of Mississippi Teacher Residency Program students began studying at USM with support from a $2 million grant from the State Department of Education. Anna Ehrgott discusses upcoming MDOT projects. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. It's 2023 and we're looking back and forward...
WLOX
‘It really hit home:’ Local restaurant owner reflects on celebrity death news
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - News of the death of Lisa Marie Presley hits home to a lot of people, especially in Biloxi. As we know, Elvis spent a lot of time down here as his career was taking off. No one knows that more than Martha Ebberman at Burger-Burger on Howard Ave.
WLOX
Search on for ‘armed & dangerous’ murder suspect after 2 people stabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a man they say stabbed two people Wednesday night, killing one and injuring the other. Deondre Travon McGill, 28, is described as a black man, approximately 6′02″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be traveling in a 2013 brown Subaru Legacy with Mississippi plate JGQ7914. He is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Comments / 0